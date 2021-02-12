Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Coverage: First look at Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools Performing Arts' THE MEETING

The Meeting is streaming on February 12th & 13th

Feb. 12, 2021  

The Meeting is a 1987 American play by Jeff Stetson about an imaginary meeting between Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X in 1965 in a hotel in Harlem during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. The play was later televised on American Playhouse in 1989.

Cast includes: Marquan Denby as MLK and Keith Queener as Malcolm X.

Performances are streaming on February 12th & 13th. Free viewing via Facebook: HTTPS://www.facebook.com/EFCTSPA

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

