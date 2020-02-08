Photo Coverage: First look at Bruce Jacklin & Co's BREAKING LEGS
Mark your calendars for a hilarious clash of Mafia and the theatre. "Breaking Legs" written by Tom Duluck takes place in an Italian restaurant owned by a successful mobster and managed by his beautiful unmarried daughter. When the daughter's former college professor arrives to ask for financial backing for a play he's written about a murder, the fun begins.
Featuring: Steve Herbst, Abigail Tayse, Bruce Jacklin, Richard McKinley, Glenn Hissong, and Desmond Wall.
Performances are February 7th thru March 7th, 2020 at The Alcove Restaurant, 116 South Main Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.alcoverestaurant.com
Check out a first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
