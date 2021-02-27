Photo Coverage: First Look at Hilliard Arts Council's TALKING WITH

Hilliard Arts Council brings another virtual production to our viewing public, with Talking With.

Talking With consists of 10 extraordinary monologues delivered by idiosyncratic characters that amuse, move and frighten-always speaking from the depth of their souls. They include a baton twirler, a fundamentalist snake handler, an ex rodeo rider and an actress willing to go to any length to get a job.



Ten different stories delivered by idiosyncratic characters that amuse, move and frighten - always speaking from the depth of their souls. The trick might be to figure out what links them all. Maybe nothing at all-maybe everything. It's part of the riddle that make Jane Martin's "Talking With..." so appealing.

Directed by Robin Brenneman, the cast includes: Fifteen Minutes: Joyce Patrone, Scraps: Linda Sheppard, Clear Glass Marbles: Laurie-Rachael Wiltshire, Audition: Actress-Amy Lang, Rodeo: Big Eight-Alex Seifert, Twirler: April-Tina Schreck, Lamps: Lila-Jean Johnson, Handler: Caro-Angela Clark, French Fries: Anna Mae-Kathy Sturm, and Marks: Alain-Sue Rapier.

Talking With will be streaming March 5th 12 pm thru March 7th 10 pm. Purchase your access pass for only $10 providing 48 hours of access to the streamed performance. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/ or https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/47477

Check out a first look below!