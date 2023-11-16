North American Tour of COMPANY Comes to Columbus in February

Broadway in Columbus will present the Tony Award-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company February 13-18, 2024 (eight shows), at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) The engagement is part of the 2023-24 North American Tour starring Britney Coleman as Bobbie. It follows the critically acclaimed, sold-out run in London’s West End, and the Tony-winning run on Broadway.

The Company revival is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America.)

Tickets, which start at $40, are on sale now and are available at Click Here, by calling 614-469-0939 or visiting the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.). Ticket buyers are reminded that the Ohio Theatre, CAPA and Click Here are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Ohio Theatre.

Producer Chris Harper said, “The extraordinary response to this musical masterpiece, both in London and on Broadway, was exhilarating. We are delighted that audiences across North America will finally have the opportunity to experience Marianne Elliott’s Tony Award winning, joyful and laughter-filled production.”

COMPANY, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in New York, is turned on its head in Elliott’s revelatory staging, in which musical theatre’s most iconic bachelor is now a bachelorette. At Bobbie’s 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man? And, why can’t she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim’s best loved songs, including “Company,” “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side,” and the iconic “Being Alive.”

Sondheim and Elliott collaborated to update COMPANY, bringing Bobbie’s array of friends and lovers into the 21st century: Paul is waiting patiently for his fiancée Jamie to get over his frantic wedding day jitters. Sarah and Harry try jujitsu to keep their marriage alive. Joanne is on her third husband with younger man, Larry. Peter and Susan seem to have the perfect marriage, until perfection proves impossible. Jenny and her square husband David can’t understand Bobbie’s perpetually single status and are not shy about telling her. All while Bobbie juggles three men: sexy flight attendant Andy, small-town boy Theo trying to find his way in the big city, and P.J., the native New Yorker who is more in love with his hometown than Bobbie!

The creative team for COMPANY includes Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervisor, additional vocal arrangements), Tony Award winner Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Tony Award nominee Neil Austin (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Ian Dickinson (original sound design), Keith Caggiano (tour sound design), Tony Award nominee David Cullen (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design), Steve Bebout (associate direction) and Tara Rubin (casting).

COMPANY began preview performances on Broadway on March 2, 2020, and, following the shutdown, resumed previews on November 15, 2021. The production was in previews when on November 26, 2021, Broadway suffered the devastating loss of the titan of the American musical, composer Stephen Sondheim. This production of COMPANY was the last Broadway production of his work that he saw to fruition before his passing at the age of 91.

The production opened to critical acclaim on Broadway December 9, 2021, and was called “gloriously transformative” (The New York Times), “dazzling” (The Hollywood Reporter), “sensational” (Variety), “deeply funny,” (The Washington Post), “a phenomenon that should be experienced in person at least once in this life,” (The New Yorker), and “hands down the best musical production of the season” (New York Post).

COMPANY played its final performance on Broadway on July 31, 2022, having played 300 performances (268 regular performances and 32 preview performances).

The North American tour of COMPANY is produced by Elliott & Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber. Anièle Fortin-Perkell of Work Light Productions is the Executive Producer.