Masks Required in CAPA Venues Beginning September 1

The policy change comes in response to the rise in COVID-19 transmission rates in Franklin County and will remain in place until further notice.  

Aug. 26, 2021  
Beginning September 1, 2021, CAPA will require all patrons, staff, and volunteers to wear masks at all times while inside CAPA venues. This includes the Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre, Lincoln Theatre, and the Riffe Center theatres including the Davidson Theatre and three studio theatres. Free, disposable masks will be available to patrons upon request.

In addition, some individual artists and arts organizations may require proof of vaccination and CAPA will accommodate their policies for those performances. Ticket holders are advised to check their event at www.CBUSArts.com for the policies in place for their specific performance.

CAPA is closely monitoring state and local guidelines and will adjust its policies as necessary to keep all artists, patrons, staff, and volunteers safe.


