MJ THE MUSICAL Comes to Columbus in September

The Columbus premiere of the smash-hit musical, MJ, runs September 10-15 at the Ohio Theatre.

Tickets, which start at $49, go on sale to the public at 10 am Friday, July 19, and are available at www.BroadwayInColumbus.com, by calling 614-469-0939 or visiting the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.). Ticket buyers are reminded that CAPA, the Ohio Theatre, and www.BroadwayInColumbus.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Ohio Theatre.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry is captured in MJ, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It’s thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, and in London’s West End.

Jamaal Fields-Green will assume the title role of ‘MJ’ after achieving the distinction of being the first and only person to have played the role in all three global productions: on Broadway, on the National Tour and in London’s West End. Joining him in the First National Tour cast is Jordan Markus (MJ – Alternate) who will play the role twice a week, Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little Michael), Bane Griffith (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Cecilia Petrush (Rachel), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Marlon), Jed Resnick (Dave), Anthony J. Garcia(Alejandro) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

The ensemble includes Jojo Carmichael (Swing/Assistant Dance Captain), Jōvan Dansberry (Randy Jackson/Ensemble), Joshua Dawson (Swing), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble),Kellie Drobnick (Ensemble), Kyle Dupree (Swing/Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Swing), Ui-Seng François (Swing), Erik Hamilton (MJ/Michael Standby), Jahir L. Hipps(Swing), Amber Jackson (Ensemble), Faith Jones (Swing), Jacobi Kai (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), Rajané Katurah (Swing), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Zion Mikhail Pradier (Swing), Brion Marquis Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble) and Charles P. Way (Swing).

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe and Makeup Design by Emmy nominee Joe Dulude II. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Victor Simonson. Casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Lindsay Levine, CSA.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals. The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Nicole Olson, Stage Manager Xavier Khan and Assistant Stage Managers Christopher K Anaya-Gorman and Lauren Taylor Winston. The company management team is led by Company Manager Justin T. Scholl and Assistant Company Manager Bianca Jean-Charles.

