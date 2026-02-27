Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Avalon Productions is presenting Dear Jack, Dear Louise Friday, February 27 through Sunday, March 1, 2026. Jack, (Matthew Benedek) a shy and steady military doctor stationed in Oregon, and Louise (Lucy Hoy), an outgoing and energetic aspiring actress in New York City, are unknowingly "set up" by their parents.

They begin a correspondence, and their witty and personal letters lead to a deep and meaningful connection. World War II presents numerous challenges, including distance, uncertainty, and the threat of separation.

The play showcases the joy and humor of their courtship as they navigate the complexities of war and build a love that transcends geographical boundaries.

Experience an exploration of the enduring power of their connection and the hope for a future together, despite the obstacles they face.



Matthew Benedek, Lucy Hoy

