My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre

The cast stars Matthew Benedeck and Lucy Hoy.

By: Feb. 27, 2026

Avalon Productions is presenting Dear Jack, Dear Louise Friday, February 27 through Sunday, March 1, 2026. Jack, (Matthew Benedek) a shy and steady military doctor stationed in Oregon, and Louise (Lucy Hoy), an outgoing and energetic aspiring actress in New York City, are unknowingly "set up" by their parents. 

They begin a correspondence, and their witty and personal letters lead to a deep and meaningful connection.  World War II presents numerous challenges, including distance, uncertainty, and the threat of separation. 

The play showcases the joy and humor of their courtship as they navigate the complexities of war and build a love that transcends geographical boundaries. 

Experience an exploration of the enduring power of their connection and the hope for a future together, despite the obstacles they face.

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Matthew Benedek, Lucy Hoy

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Matthew Benedek, Lucy Hoy

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Matthew Benedek, Lucy Hoy

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Lucy Hoy

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Matthew Benedek

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Matthew Benedek, Lucy Hoy

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Matthew Benedek, Lucy Hoy

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Lucy Hoy

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Lucy Hoy

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Matthew Benedek

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Lucy Hoy

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Lucy Hoy, Matthew Benedek

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Lucy Hoy

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Matthew Benedek

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Lucy Hoy, Matthew Benedek

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Matthew Benedek

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Matthew Benedek, Lucy Hoy

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Lucy Hoy

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Lucy Hoy

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Lucy Hoy

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Matthew Benedek, Lucy Hoy

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Matthew Benedek

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Lucy Hoy

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Lucy Hoy

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Lucy Hoy

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Matthew Benedek

Photos: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At The Avalon Theatre Image
Matthew Benedek





Broadway Bracket


Need more Columbus Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos