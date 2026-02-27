Photos: First look at Imagine Productions’ GROUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

First look at Imagine Productions’ GROUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL

2/25/26

Imagine Productions presents Groundhog Day, Feb. 27 - Mar. 8, 2026

Groundhog Day will run from Feb. 27 - Mar. 8, 2026

How would you spend your time if you were forced to repeat the same day over and over again? Phil Connors, a seasoned big-city weatherman, is frustrated to be reporting the annual Groundhog Day Ceremony in small town Punxsutawney, PA. His arrogance and cynicism are in direct opposition to the cheery townsfolk, who are ready for their favorite Groundhog to not see his shadow and welcome an early spring. After disdainfully covering the rodent's negative forecast, he awakens the next day only to discover it's February 2 once more. Initially in disbelief, Phil finally accepts he is doomed to repeat the same day over and over again....

Will Phil accept that he is doomed to repeat the same day over and over again? Or will he find the courage to change himself and his fate?

Book by Danny Rubin. Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin. Directed by Brandon Boring. CAST: Phil - Caleb Baker; Rita - Elizabeth Shokery; Ensemble - Abby Altizer, Alexa Kreuzer, Angela DiCocco, Brian Horne, Chris Plummer, Emily Ivory, Gabriela Sanchez, Garrett Koesters, Ian Shelton, Joelle Odoguardi, Keith Robinson, Lauren Murphy, Madi Burwell, Mietta Smith, Nathan Stanley, Riley Heeter, TaShayla Harrison, and Timothy Rhodes.

Performances run Feb. 27, 28, Mar. 6, & 7 @ 7:30pm and Mar. 1 & 8 @ 2pm at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/groundhog-day.html

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss