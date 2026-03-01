MedLab's Theatre Roulette Short Play Festival to Open March 19

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Roulette, Central Ohio’s longest-running festival of short plays, opens Thursday, March 19 and runs through Saturday, April 4.

Featuring three nights of distinct programming, this year’s Roulette also features three distinct focuses: The Heart of It All, a collection of plays written by Ohio playwrights; Back to the Books, with shows written by local college and university writers; and The Weird, Wide World — a collection of plays from the 500 submissions accepted from around the world.

Normally, around 1000 plays come in, but submissions were cut off early this year to make room for all the local talent.

All shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights — with an all-day extravaganza on Saturday, April 4 featuring all three programs, with showtimes at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 8 p.m..