DIRTY TALK Comes to Shadowbox Live This Spring

Shadowbox Live (SBX) will continue its 2026 season with Dirty Talk: A Sexy Sketch Comedy and Music Experience. This all-new production will feature nine songs and nine new original sketches. Dirty Talk will open on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and continue through Aug. 15 at Shadowbox Live in the Brewery District.

The show's music will include artists such as Poison, INXS, Tom Lehrer, Fountains of Wayne, and more. The SBX comedy team writes all sketches in-house and produces original video transitions to accompany the show.

“We typically stage one sketch comedy and music show each year centered on sex and relationships, and for 2026, Dirty Talk is it,” said Julie Klein, Shadowbox Live's Producing Director. “With hilarious sketch comedy, great music, creative choreography, and funny video, Dirty Talk is full of joy and high-energy fun — a great show for the spring season.”

Dirty Talk: A Sexy Sketch Comedy and Music Experience

Opens Thursday, April 2, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Continues on most Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Aug. 15.