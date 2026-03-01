SOUNDS OF SIMON AND GARFUNKEL Takes the Avalon Theatre Stage

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

An unforgettable evening of timeless music is coming to Uptown Marysville as Sounds of Simon and Garfunkel takes the stage at The Avalon Theatre on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 7 p.m.

This truly authentic tribute honors the best-selling duo of all time, Simon & Garfunkel.

With stunning musical accuracy and beautifully blended vocal harmonies, performers Jeff Jablonski and Jeff Radi guide audiences on a nostalgic journey through the celebrated hits that defined a generation. From beloved classics like "The Sound of Silence," "Mrs. Robinson," and "Bridge Over Troubled Water," to selections from Paul Simon's acclaimed solo career, the evening promises a rich and heartfelt musical experience.

Jablonski and Radi masterfully recreate the magic of Simon & Garfunkel's live performances, capturing the emotional depth, lyrical poetry, and unmistakable harmonies that made the duo legendary. Their dynamic stage presence subtly bridges the gap between past and present, blending authenticity with their own passion and artistry.

Tickets for Sounds of Simon and Garfunkel are $30. Guests are encouraged to secure their seats for what promises to be a memorable evening of music and nostalgia in the heart of Uptown Marysville. Concessions and drinks from the bar will be available for purchase during the event.

The Avalon Theatre is located at 121 S. Main St. in historic Uptown Marysville. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at The Avalon Theatre Box Office. Don't miss this extraordinary tribute performance at The Avalon Theatre-an evening of music, memories, and timeless harmony.