Ilana Glazer Set to Perform at Davidson Theatre This June

Comedian and actor Ilana Glazer has announced a new international stand-up tour, Ilana Glazer LIVE!, which will include a performance at the Davidson Theatre in Columbus, Ohio on June 17, 2026.

The tour will travel to 27 cities across North America and Europe and marks Glazer’s fifth stand-up tour. Glazer is widely known for co-creating and starring in the comedy series Broad City.

“I’m so excited to tour the US-of-A with my brand new material to come together & laugh with good people,” Glazer said in a statement. “I know I need it! And watch out, Europe, I’m coming at you, too.”

Tickets for the tour will begin with a presale for subscribers to Glazer’s newsletter on March 4 at 10 a.m. Additional presales begin March 5, followed by the general on-sale on March 6 at 10 a.m. Full tour details are available at ilanaglazer.com.

Glazer’s recent work includes the comedy special Human Magic on Hulu and the video podcast It’s Open with Ilana Glazer. She also co-wrote and starred in the film Babes, which premiered at South by Southwest in 2024 before its release through Neon. In 2025, Glazer made her Broadway debut in the stage adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck alongside George Clooney.