Photos: First look at MTVarts’ A NIGHT OF ONE ACTS 2026

One Acts: Directed by Artist-in-Residence Hannah Marshall

“The Yellow Wallpaper”

adapted by Kathryn Funkhouser from the story by Charlotte Perkins Gilman

When Eleanor stumbles upon a hidden diary, she unlocks a family secret – and finds that danger lives closer to home than she possibly could have imagined. An ensemble of trapped spirits cracks open the door between generations in a theatrical adaptation that wraps the classic psychological horror story The Yellow Wallpaper in a Hitchcockian thriller.

Cast: JANE - Kylie Stadler, JOHN - Mason Mickley, ELEANOR - Grace Shank, DOROTHY - Lindsay Andrews, FRANK - Zac Sherman, JENNY - Abigail Tayse, THE WOMEN IN THE WALLS - W1 - Luci Abbott, W2 - Katherine Stevenson, W3 - Karma Carpenter.

“Our Place”

by Terry Wayne Gabbard

The unassuming location of a dock extending out onto a small lake serves as the backdrop for five different stories. On a cool autumn night, Jake arrives with Holly at a secluded spot. The couple feels an immediate connection to this place as if it were put there just for them. Things seem perfect until Anne and her date, Lyle, arrive. On another day, early in the morning, Beth has plans to spend the day with her dad at their favorite fishing place. She has high hopes for catching some sunshine, a few fish, and her dad’s fading memories. The third story involves Al, who arrives at the dock with his family and has high expectations for their family canoe trip. The only problem is that his wife would rather stay inside, his son has a chip on his shoulder, and his daughter is really weird. In the fourth story, Cory and Liberty are having a picnic lunch out by the lake, but a realization about tuna-fish sandwiches sends a shockwave through their relationship and brings about questions of who they are and what lies ahead for them. In the fifth story, Stanley escapes the hardships of his life to blow off some steam on the dock when Sidney, his 6-year-old sister, arrives. All he wants is for her to go away, but she insists on staying with him. The entire ensemble gathers on the dock together for the final scene. In a poetic epilogue, they all discover the true meaning of Our Place—both comedic and tragic.

Cast: Jake - Carter Skillman, Holly - Gabby Fuller, Anne - Lanah Andrews, Lyle - Simon Ryals, Jonathan - Mike McCardel, Beth - Lindsay Andrews, Al - Ian Fraser Ernsberger, Brenda - Carla Swallow, Nicky - Vincent Oertel, Sherry - Mollie Jurkowitz, Liberty - Karma Carpenter, Corey - Mason Mickley, Stanley - Briggs Swallow, Sidney - Alice Petersen.

Performances are Feb 27 - 28, 7:30 pm, Mar 2, 2:00 pm at The Woodward Opera House, 107 S. Main St, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mtvarts.com/2026-season/a-night-of-one-acts-2026/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer