Escape Artist & Magician Michael Griffin Comes to The Historical Sorg Opera House

Michael Griffin, America's Escape Hero is coming to Middletown for one night only Saturday, Oct 2, (ticket info) bringing with him some of his unique presentations some involving the mind, some involving life and limb including his worldwide challenge to anyone who can keep him prisoner for $100,000.00 reward if successful. The Escape Artist presents a full audience interactive show that according to Griffin, combines "intensely original magic mixed with impossible escapes"

Escape Artist, Illusionist, mentalist, magician - whatever word you describe to use Michael Griffin doesn't matter. What matters is that walking out of his show 50 Shades Of Great, you'll leave with a smile on your face and countless questions starting with "How.." on your mind. Like all good artists, the 'magic' that really makes a Michael Griffin show is his showmanship, unique relationship and the fun he can have with the crowd.

If you're planning on heading along to Michael Griffin's upcoming Middletown date at The Sorg Opera House, you better prep yourself with the chance you'll be pulled to the stage (and barring that, we recommend picking a seat further back), because this show is full of audience participation, helping Griffin bring about that final 'wow' at the end of each trick.

Not being content with being a 'one-trick magic master', Griffin's award-winning show has a bit of everything. The show starts with what appears to be an homage to great magicians, and evolves from there, with each new trick adding a new dimension, and an aspect to the illusion you hadn't seen yet and the danger in the escapes, palpable to a person you will hold your breath with him, you will feel the elation of the escape assuming no mishaps occur. To top it all off, he's a funny, funny man.

While the show is aimed towards adults, every performance will undoubtedly have a few kids in the audience, and this is something that Griffin deals with brilliantly. Getting the kids involved and having a huge laugh to pay it all off is a highlight of the show and one you'll just have to head along yourself to see.

The show's finale is usually a breath-holding, spine-tingling finale too, with an impossibly visual intense escape unfolding in front of the audience's eyes. All in all, the show is a stunner, action-packed and entertaining, making the audience interactive show fly by, leaving you with a taste for the magic arts, and a certain Michael Griffin.

Learn more at https://www.sorgoperahouse.org/.