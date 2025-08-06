Drexel Theatre to Screen THE DONN OF TIKI in August

The Drexel Theatre will screen The Donn of Tiki, a documentary film about Donn Beach, also known as Don the Beachcomber, the originator of the Tiki bar, at 7 pm Tuesday, August 26.



The screening falls 25 years and one day following the closing of the Kahiki Supper Club, the Polynesian-themed Tiki bar and restaurant on Columbus’ east side.



Huli Huli Tiki Lounge in Powell will be on hand with Tiki-style décor and an update on the owners’ work to restore one of the giant Moai heads that once stood adjacent to the Kahiki’s main entrance.



Additionally, Huli Huli and the Drexel are offering a ticket add-on that includes a mini Tiki-themed cocktail (or non-alcoholic equivalent) and food. The cost is $25.



Ben “Dr. Lava” Heckman from the Bexley Public Library will be on hand with artifacts from the Kahiki as part of the pre-show festivities. A post-screening discussion will also be held.