Celebrated Violinist Stefan Jackiw Makes His Columbus Symphony Debut In BRAHMS & DVORAK

Lauded as an up-and-coming superstar, Stefan Jackiw makes his first appearance with the Columbus Symphony, performing Brahms' Violin Concerto, the perfect vehicle to display the beauty and range of his talents. Conducted by CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov, this uplifting concert also includes "Banner" by Jessie Montgomery, infused with multi-cultural nuances, and Dvořák's Symphony No. 8, full of life, melodic beauty, and optimism.

Prelude - Patrons are invited to join WOSU-FM Classical 101's Christopher Purdy for a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion.

The Columbus Symphony presents Brahms & Dvořák at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, October 22 & 23, at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Friday Coffee Dress - Friday, October 22, 10am, Ohio Theatre

Experience a working rehearsal prior to that evening's opening-night performance. Seating is general admission for this 2.5-hour, open rehearsal, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the fine tuning and preparation behind a Masterworks main stage performance. Tickets are $14 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787. Admission includes coffee and light fare.