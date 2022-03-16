CAPA and Maroon Arts Group Present INSIDE THE RIOT: EXCERPTS AND CONVERSATIONS At The Lincoln

In 2018, Maroon Arts Group (MAG) presented an all-original production titled Inside the Riot. Through a form of dramatic expression called a choreopoem, the work illuminated civil unrest in modern society through poetry, dance, music, and song, challenging the ideology of public demonstration for the sake of social change and addressing the complexity of the purpose, struggle, and hierarchy of organized protest. In 2022, CAPA and MAG will share newly recorded performances of selections from the original production enacted by nine local and powerful creatives from MAG's Write the Power residency program. After three, approximately 15-minute-long video excerpts, the audience will be invited to participate in a moderated artist talkback with the work's writers and performers to discuss their reflections and creative process.

CAPA presents Inside the Riot: Excerpts and Conversations at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Wednesday, March 30, at 7:30 pm. This is a free event, but an online ticket reservation is required at www.capa.com/inside-the-riot.