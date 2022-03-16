Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CAPA and Maroon Arts Group Present INSIDE THE RIOT: EXCERPTS AND CONVERSATIONS At The Lincoln

pixeltracker

The event is on Wednesday, March 30, at 7:30 pm.

Mar. 16, 2022  

CAPA and Maroon Arts Group Present INSIDE THE RIOT: EXCERPTS AND CONVERSATIONS At The Lincoln

In 2018, Maroon Arts Group (MAG) presented an all-original production titled Inside the Riot. Through a form of dramatic expression called a choreopoem, the work illuminated civil unrest in modern society through poetry, dance, music, and song, challenging the ideology of public demonstration for the sake of social change and addressing the complexity of the purpose, struggle, and hierarchy of organized protest. In 2022, CAPA and MAG will share newly recorded performances of selections from the original production enacted by nine local and powerful creatives from MAG's Write the Power residency program. After three, approximately 15-minute-long video excerpts, the audience will be invited to participate in a moderated artist talkback with the work's writers and performers to discuss their reflections and creative process.

CAPA presents Inside the Riot: Excerpts and Conversations at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Wednesday, March 30, at 7:30 pm. This is a free event, but an online ticket reservation is required at www.capa.com/inside-the-riot.



Related Articles View More Columbus Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Max Crumm Photo
Max Crumm
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino

More Hot Stories For You

  • Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL Will Launch National Tour
  • Student Blogs This Week - Poetry and Theater, Senior Year Excitement, and More
  • Student Blogs This Week - Dealing with Burnout, Maintaining Vocal Health, and More
  • Student Blogs This Week - Discovering a New Passion, Looking Ahead to Summer Theatre, and More