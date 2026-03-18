Video: First Look at Rehearsals for TARTUFFE at Cleveland Play House

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Cleveland Play House has released a first look video at rehearsals for Tartuffe, running April 5 through April 26, 2026, at the Outcalt Theatre in Playhouse Square.

Written by Molière, translated by Ranjit Bolt, and directed by Jason O'Connell, the production reimagines the classic French farce with a retro, sitcom-style approach. First performed in 1664, the play remains a sharp satire on hypocrisy, centering on a manipulative con artist who deceives a wealthy man and sets his sights on the family’s fortune.

In this new staging, the story unfolds with rapid-fire comedy and heightened characters, blending traditional themes with a modern theatrical style. The production highlights the enduring relevance of Tartuffe’s critique of blind devotion and moral pretense.

The Cleveland Play House production runs at the Outcalt Theatre, one of the venues within Playhouse Square, and is part of the company’s 2025-2026 season.