THE LION KING Run Extended at Cleveland's Playhouse Square

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Disney Theatrical Group and Playhouse Square have extended the Cleveland engagement of Disney's The Lion King. As previously announced, the award-winning musical will begin performances at the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square in Cleveland on Wednesday, July 8 and will now play an additional two weeks through Sunday, August 16. The opening night is Thursday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the final two weeks of the summer engagement, with 16 new performances from Tuesday, August 4 to Sunday, August 16, will go on sale. There will be no further extensions; The Lion King will play its final performance in Cleveland on Sunday, August 16 at Playhouse Square.

In Cleveland, The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Additionally, matinee performances are scheduled for Thursday, July 9 at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, July 30 at 12:00 p.m., and Thursday, August 13 at 1:30 p.m. Extra Magic Packages, which include an excellent seat in the theater and show merchandise, are also available. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, tickets for the 16 new performances will be available online at playhousesquare.org. To purchase tickets, call Playhouse Square at 216-241-6000 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 216-640-8600.

In addition, Disney Theatrical Group and Playhouse Square are offering a sensory-friendly performance of Disney's The Lion King on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. in the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square. Performed in a supportive and judgment-free environment, this performance will provide the opportunity for autistic individuals, as well as people with sensory processing disorders and other disabilities, to enjoy the shared experience of live theatre.

Tickets for this performance are available online and by calling 216-241-6000. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 216-640-8600. This sensory-friendly performance is open to the public, but customary theater rules will be relaxed. Audience members can stand, move, talk, and make noise as needed, and the lobby will offer quiet spaces and activity areas for families. Guests are encouraged to bring their own sensory items, seat cushions, comfort objects, and extra support items to the theater to use during the performance.

The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 23 years, and during that time has welcomed over 25 million theatergoers, making it North America's longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour. Having already played more than 10,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly returns to Cleveland at Playhouse Square.