Paul Jacobs to Perform POULENC’S ORGAN CONCERTO with Cleveland Orchestra

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The internationally celebrated GRAMMY Award-winning organist Paul Jacobs will return to the esteemed Cleveland Orchestra as soloist for three subscription concerts under the baton of conductor Daniele Rustioni at Mandel Concert Hall, Severance Music Center (11001 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH.) The opening concert takes place Thursday evening, April 2, 2026 at 7:30 pm, and the program will be repeated Friday evening, April 3, at 7:30 pm and Saturday evening, April 4, also at 7:30 pm.

Mr. Jacobs will perform Poulenc's Organ Concerto, a piece he has deemed to be "a masterpiece of the twentieth century." The program will also include Fauré's Suite from Pelléas et Mélisande, Casella's Italia, and La Mer by Debussy. The full program follows:

Gabriel Fauré, Suite from Pelléas et Mélisande

Francis Poulenc, Concerto for Organ, Strings, and Timpani

Alfredo Casella, Italia

Claude Debussy, La Mer

General admission from $35 to $175 is available for purchase on The Cleveland Orchestra's event page. For more information, please visit The Cleveland Orchestra's website and organist Paul Jacobs's website

When Mr. Jacobs last performed Poulenc's Concerto for Organs, Strings, and Timpani with The Cleveland Orchestra in April of 2021, the critic Mark S. Jordan wrote in Seen and Heard International, "Jacobs and Welser-Möst start the piece at less than full blaze, to give it room to build. And the intensity does build, despite unhurried tempos that let us hear the organ lines with clarity. Each wrenching part of this concerto (where even the major key passages are stormy) follows an inward interlude and grows even more anxious. The timpani, played here by principal Paul Yancich, punctuated the heady gloom of the string/organ-drenched textures." (April 4, 2021). Commenting on Mr. Jacobs'

playing, Daniel Hathaway of ClevelandClassical said, "As expected, Jacobs' performance was flawless... [he] provided a lush moment of repose." (April 14, 2021) Mr. Jacobs has enjoyed a long and unusually fruitful relationship with the Cleveland Orchestra, repeatedly being invited to appear with the ensemble as soloist. Among many highlights of their collaboration over the years was the world premiere recording of Bernd Richard Deutsch's Organ Concerto "Okeanos," released in 2020 on the Cleveland Orchestra's label.

"Paul Jacobs, a grand New York institution..."

-The New York Times

Celebrating 25 years since he first made musical history at age 23 by performing Bach's complete organ works in an 18-hour marathon on the 250th anniversary of the composer's death, organist Paul Jacobs, the only organist ever to have won a GRAMMY Award-in 2011 for Messiaen's towering Livre du Saint-Sacrement-is today considered one of the most sought-after artists in the world.

In September 2025, to mark this auspicious event, Mr. Jacobs performed two monumental Bach programs in New York City, The Art of Fugue and a recreation of the legendary Bach program given by Felix Mendelssohn at Leipzig's Thomaskirche in 1840. He also performed The Art of Fugue at last summer's Oregon Bach Festival and at the Walt Disney Hall in Los Angeles in October 2025.

"A stupendous traversal of 'Die Kunst der Fugue,'" wrote New Yorker critic Alex Ross. In his October 17, 2025 review of the Los Angeles recital for The Rest is Noise, he called it a "technical and musical tour-de-force of a very high order, revealing the architecture of Bach's valediction while tapping unsuspected reserves of emotional power....If you ever have the chance to hear Jacobs accomplish this feat, do not miss it, under any circumstances. It is sublime in the extreme."

"An experience not merely beautiful but 'sublime,' that is, inspiring wonder and awe," wrote David Wright in New York Classical Review (September 11, 2025) of the performance in New York City's St. Peter's Lutheran Church. He added, "Jacobs delivered handsomely on that promise, wielding organ textures from transparent to massive, making music of dense intellectual content leap off the page and into the listener's ear." Mr. Wright also attended the 1840 Mendelssohn program a week later at St. Mary the Virgin: "Jacobs didn't just do them justice-he conveyed a sense of the awe these works must have struck in listeners hearing them for the first time." (September 17, 2025)

Heralded as "one of the finest organists and teachers of our day," by The New York Times, "one of the major musicians of our time" by Alex Ross of The New Yorker and as "America's leading organ performer" by The Economist, no other organist is so frequently re-invited as soloist to perform with prestigious orchestras. He is considered the leading pioneer in the movement for the revival of symphonic music featuring the organ.

Mr. Jacobs has collaborated with many of the world's leading conductors, including Gustavo Dudamel, Yannick Nézet-Seguin, Franz Welser-Moest, Pierre Boulez, Michael Tilson Thomas, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Elim Chan, James Conlon, David Danzmayr, Charles Dutoit, William Eddins, Thierry Fischer, James Gaffigan, Edward Gardner, Gustavo Gimeno, Jane Glover, Giancarlo Guerrero, Manfred Honeck, Carolyn Kuan, Jun Märkl, Ken David-Masur, Tito Muñoz, Gemma New, David Robertson, Donald Runnicles, Daniele Rustioni, Carl St. Clair, Alexander Shelley, Michael Stern, Alain Trudel, and Osmo Vanska, among others.

Reviewing Mr. Jacobs's latest recording, Rupert Gough, writing for Gramophone Magazine's sister journal Choir & Organ, extolled his praises: "Paul Jacobs and the Nashville Symphony present stirring performances of three remarkable American organ concertos, from Horatio Parker's concerto of 1902 to Christopher Rouse's of 2014. Parker owes much to his teacher, Rheinberger, and yet there is a clear emerging American voice. Over a hundred years later the concerto genre is transformed into a tour de force of inventive orchestration. Both Oquin and Rouse weave an innovative web of tightly-integrated textures between organ and instruments of the orchestra. For these pieces, the organ is brought closer into the mix and I must congratulate the engineer for capturing both orchestra and organ in exquisite detail. Jacobs concludes with Variations on 'America' by Parker's pupil, Charles Ives."

Gramophone's David Gutman, in the November 2024 issue, called him simply "A stellar American organist." Reviewing the same album, Ron Schepper said in Textura in September 2024, "the interweaving of organ and orchestra proves arresting, as does their frequent call-and-response. The pairing of Jacobs' thick chords and the ensemble makes for a huge sound, but there are passages of comparative quietude too." BBC Music Magazine Geoff Brown proclaimed, "The excellent Paul Jacobs gives a delightful performance, vigorously supported by Giancarlo Guerrero's brightly polished Nashville Symphony, stripped of woodwinds in Parker's scoring - something that only makes the organ's tones stand out with extra clarity...All told, this is a most attractive album." -September 2024.

An eloquent champion of his instrument, Mr. Jacobs is known for his imaginative interpretations and charismatic stage presence. Having performed to great critical acclaim on five continents and in each of the fifty United States, Mr. Jacobs regularly appears with the Chicago Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Edmonton Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, Kansas City Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Lucerne Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Montreal Symphony, Nashville Symphony, National Symphony Orchestra, Pacific Symphony, Phoenix Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, Pittsburgh Symphony, San Francisco Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Toledo Symphony, Utah Symphony, and Warsaw Philharmonic. Mr. Jacobs is also Founding Director of the Oregon Bach Festival Organ Institute; a position he assumed in 2014.

Mr. Jacobs has moved audiences, colleagues, and critics alike with landmark performances of the complete works for solo organ by J.S. Bach and Messiaen, as well as works by a vast array of other composers. A fierce advocate of new music, Mr. Jacobs has premiered works by Samuel Adler, Mason Bates, Michael Daugherty, Bernd Richard Deutsch, John Harbison, Lowell Liebermann, Wayne Oquin, Stephen Paulus, Christopher Rouse, and Christopher Theofanidis, among others. As a teacher he has also been a vocal proponent of the redeeming nature of traditional and contemporary classical music.

Past recital engagements have included performances under the aegis of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Cleveland Orchestra, Dallas Symphony, Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center White Light Festival, Los Angeles Philharmonic at Disney Hall, Madison Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, Phoenix Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Oregon Bach Festival, San Francisco Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Warsaw Philharmonic, Spivey Hall in Atlanta, the St. Louis Cathedral-Basilica, Bach Festival Society of Winter Park, as well as at the American Guild of Organists. His recent performance of Livre du Saint-Sacrement at Hamburg's iconic Elbphilharmonie captivated a sold-out audience of 2,000, reaffirming his singular place in the classical music world.

He has given the world premiere of Christopher Rouse's Organ Concerto with the Philadelphia Orchestra-

co-commissioned by the National Symphony and the Los Angeles Philharmonic-and, with the Toledo Symphony, has performed Michael Daugherty's Once Upon a Castle, a work he recorded in 2015 with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra and conductor Giancarlo Guerrero which was released by Naxos in September 2016, and awarded three GRAMMYs, including Best Classical Compendium.

Mr. Jacobs celebrated the bicentennial of eminent 19th-century French composer César Franck's birth with two solo organ recitals in New York City at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, under the auspices of the American Guild of Organists. Reviewing the second concert in the series, Zachary Woolfe of The New York Times called Mr. Jacobs "one of the finest organists and teachers of our day...Jacobs's textures were also beautifully varied in the 'Prière,' the trumpet mellowed by the vast space without losing its focus; the 'Prélude, Fugue et Variation' was a wistful nocturne, sensitively controlled and never overblown. The 'Final' moved from roaring lows to shimmering highs, its dotted-rhythm motif bounding before its pile-on conclusion." (June, 2022)

Prodigiously talented from his earliest years, at 15, young Jacobs was appointed head organist of a parish of 3,500 in his hometown, Washington, Pennsylvania. He has performed the complete organ works of Olivier Messiaen in marathon performances throughout North America. In addition to his highly esteemed recordings of Messiaen and Daugherty on Naxos, Mr. Jacobs has recorded organ concertos by Lou Harrison and Aaron Copland with the San Francisco Symphony and Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas on the orchestra's own label, SFS Media.

Mr. Jacobs studied at the Curtis Institute of Music, double-majoring with John Weaver for organ and Lionel Party for harpsichord, and at Yale University with Thomas Murray. He joined the faculty of The Juilliard School in 2003, and was named chair of the organ department in 2004, one of the youngest faculty appointees in the school's history. He was awarded Juilliard's prestigious William Schuman Scholar's Chair in 2007. In addition to his concert and teaching engagements, Mr. Jacobs has appeared on American Public Media's Performance Today, Pipedreams, and Saint Paul Sunday, as well as NPR's Morning Edition, ABC-TV's World News Tonight, and BBC Radio 3. In 2021 he received the International Performer of the Year Award from the American Guild of Organists, and in 2017 Washington and Jefferson College bestowed him with an honorary doctorate. Mr. Jacobs has written several well-received articles for the Wall Street Journal.