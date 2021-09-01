Verb Ballets to Return toÂ Cain Park With Free Performance

Verb Ballets returns to Cain Park on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 8:00pm with a free performance-a gift to the community from Cleveland Heights residents and Verb Ballets board members James D. Graham and David M. Dusek. Verb Ballets is a professional contemporary ballet company that has been captivating audiences for over three decades. The outdoor program will feature a new commission, KL3668, by Associate Artistic Director Richard Dickinson, MFA.

The work is characterized by smooth balletic movement sprinkled with snippets of Fosse-style jazz movements and classical modern dance phrases. Returning to the stage is Eight By Benny Goodman by Heinz Poll. This playful piece combines ballet and ballroom dance to the exuberant big band sounds of master musician Benny Goodman. BolÃ©ro, another crowd-favorite Poll piece, will mesmerize audiences with the visual masterpiece that brings the energy, propulsion, and intensity of Ravel's dynamic score to life. All guests are encouraged to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.



Performance



September 3, 2021 8:00PM

Verb Ballets at Cain Park Evans Amphitheatre

14591 Superior Rd. Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Free for all / Registration requested

https://verbballets.org/cainpark21

