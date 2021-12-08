The Cleveland Orchestra's Family Concert Series to Return to Severance Music Center

The Cleveland Orchestra's 2022 Family Concert Series supported by the Weiss Family Foundation returns to the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, after a hiatus during the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic. A highlight of The Cleveland Orchestra's educational offerings for young people every year, the Family Concert series - now in its 52nd year - is a tradition for many Northeast Ohio families, creating lasting musical memories.

"We're thrilled that Family Concerts are back at Severance Music Center," said Joan Katz Napoli, The Cleveland Orchestra's Vice President of Education & Community Engagement Programs. " It's so exciting to see families fill the hall, introducing children to the Orchestra and its music, experiencing unique and engaging Cleveland Orchestra concerts together, and making lifelong musical memories! Children are naturally drawn to music, and we want to make sure all children have the opportunity to access and experience The Cleveland Orchestra.

Tickets are now available in pre-sale to past Family Concert subscribers. Starting on Monday, December 13, all individual tickets will be on sale. Purchases can be made by visiting the Severance Music Center Ticket Office, clevelandorchestra.com, emailing boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com, or by calling 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141. The Orchestra's popular Under 18s Free ticket program is available for all Family Concerts (see below for more information.)

2022 Family Concert Series supported by the Weiss Family Foundation

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., The Cleveland Orchestra will present The Listener, featuring the hilarious Magic Circle Mime Co. (back by popular demand!). This concert introduces young people to the orchestra and explores the important relationship between the audience's role as a listener and the musicians' performance. In the dramatic storyline, the conductor has prepared a concert program but is interrupted by the unexpected participation of two "audience members" played by the mimes. This laugh-out-loud, fun performance includes the music of Britten, Bernstein, John Williams, Tchaikovsky, Mozart, and more!

In The Chevalier on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., The Cleveland Orchestra brings the music of composer Joseph Bologne to life. This concert theater event, written and directed by Bill Barclay, artistic director of Concert Theatre Works, tells his story. The son of a slave and French aristocrat, music teacher to Marie Antoinette, and a contemporary of Mozart, Bologne's musical genius was rarely acknowledged due to his race. In addition to four actors who bring The Chevalier's story to life, The Cleveland Orchestra is joined by a violin soloist Brendon Elliott from the Sphinx Organization's roster of Black and Latinx musicians.

Every Cleveland Orchestra Family Concert features engaging pre-concert activities, including our Instrument Discovery zone, which offers hands-on opportunities for children to try playing various orchestral instruments. The Instrument Discovery program and various other free pre-concert events begin one hour before each Orchestra performance.

The Family Concert series is supported by The Giant Eagle Foundation.

Under 18s Free

The Cleveland Orchestra's Under 18s Free program offers free tickets (one per regular-priced adult paid admission) to young people 17 and under, for the Family Concert Series supported by the Weiss Family Foundation. Under 18s Free tickets are not available for box seating.

Under 18s Free is a program of The Cleveland Orchestra's Center for Future Audiences. The Center, created with a lead endowment gift from the Maltz Family Foundation, was established to fund programs to foster new generations of audiences for Cleveland Orchestra concerts in Northeast Ohio. Under 18s Free continues to develop young audiences by making Orchestra concerts affordable for families, offering free tickets to young people, 17 and under, for select Severance Hall performances. For more information on Under 18s Free and other Center for Future Audiences ticketing programs, please visit: clevelandorchestra.com/attend/concerts-for-families/under-18s-free/.

Ticket and Performance Parking Information

Tickets start at $15 for adults, with one child under 18 free for each adult ticket purchased. Additional child tickets start at $10. From December 8-12, a special pre-sale and discount will be offered to past Family Concert subscribers. All tickets are on sale starting December 13.

For more information about the Family Concert Series supported by the Weiss Family Foundation, call the Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Office at 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141, or visit clevelandorchestra.com/attend/concerts-for-families/.

For information about parking for Severance Music Center concerts, click here.