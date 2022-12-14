The Cleveland Orchestra to Host Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert in January

The Cleveland Orchestra will host its free, annual concert in honor of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. The performance will be led by The Cleveland Orchestra's assistant conductor Daniel Reith and feature the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Chorus, an all-volunteer community chorus directed by Dr. William Henry Caldwell.

The program includes music by Black composers Florence Price and William L. Dawson, among several others, as well as Aaron Copland's tribute to the 16th President of the United States, A Lincoln Portrait, marking 80 years since its premier. The concert concludes with the uplifting and powerful hymn, "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

19th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. 2023 Community Service Awards

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 2023 Community Service Awards will be presented as part of the January 15 concert. The awards are presented by The Cleveland Orchestra to recognize individuals and organizations for their extraordinary service to the community, reflecting the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Ticket Information

Although the concert is free, tickets are required and available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., through the Severance Ticket Office in person, by phone at 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141, or online at clevelandorchestra.com. All tickets for this performance are typically distributed by noon on the day they are made available to the public. There is a limit of four tickets per household



Parking Information



Parking in the Case Western Reserve University Campus Center Garage (Lot 29, adjacent to Severance) for the January 15 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert will be available for free, on a first-come, first-served basis. The parking rate for the Community Open House on January 16 will be $7 per vehicle. For more information about parking, please visit clevelandorchestra.com.

Radio broadcast with Ideastream Public Media

The longstanding relationship between The Cleveland Orchestra and Ideastream Public Media continues, with audio of the January 15 concert to be broadcast live on WCLV 90.3, WKSU 89.7, and live, simultaneous streaming available on ideastream.org, smart speakers and the Ideastream Public Media app, expanding access to this musical experience.