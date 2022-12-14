Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards
The Cleveland Orchestra to Host Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert in January

The Cleveland Orchestra to Host Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert in January

The program includes music by Black composers Florence Price and William L. Dawson, among several others.

Dec. 14, 2022  

The Cleveland Orchestra will host its free, annual concert in honor of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. The performance will be led by The Cleveland Orchestra's assistant conductor Daniel Reith and feature the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Chorus, an all-volunteer community chorus directed by Dr. William Henry Caldwell.

The program includes music by Black composers Florence Price and William L. Dawson, among several others, as well as Aaron Copland's tribute to the 16th President of the United States, A Lincoln Portrait, marking 80 years since its premier. The concert concludes with the uplifting and powerful hymn, "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

19th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. 2023 Community Service Awards

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 2023 Community Service Awards will be presented as part of the January 15 concert. The awards are presented by The Cleveland Orchestra to recognize individuals and organizations for their extraordinary service to the community, reflecting the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Ticket Information

Although the concert is free, tickets are required and available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., through the Severance Ticket Office in person, by phone at 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141, or online at clevelandorchestra.com. All tickets for this performance are typically distributed by noon on the day they are made available to the public. There is a limit of four tickets per household


Parking Information


Parking in the Case Western Reserve University Campus Center Garage (Lot 29, adjacent to Severance) for the January 15 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert will be available for free, on a first-come, first-served basis. The parking rate for the Community Open House on January 16 will be $7 per vehicle. For more information about parking, please visit clevelandorchestra.com.

Radio broadcast with Ideastream Public Media

The longstanding relationship between The Cleveland Orchestra and Ideastream Public Media continues, with audio of the January 15 concert to be broadcast live on WCLV 90.3, WKSU 89.7, and live, simultaneous streaming available on ideastream.org, smart speakers and the Ideastream Public Media app, expanding access to this musical experience.


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; at Chagrin Valley Litt Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; at Chagrin Valley Little Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
CIM Trumpets Student Success After Transformative 2022 Photo
CIM Trumpets Student Success After Transformative 2022
The year now ending at CIM was one of transformation. On virtually every front, and always with students as the top priority, CIM in 2022 made dramatic change, setting the pace for everything a world-class conservatory in the modern era needs to be. 
Review: HAMILTON at Key Bank State Photo
Review: HAMILTON at Key Bank State
What did our critic think of HAMILTON at Key Bank State?
Broadways ALADDIN On Sale At Playhouse Square Tomorrow Photo
Broadway's ALADDIN On Sale At Playhouse Square Tomorrow
Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Playhouse Square announced that tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney's Aladdin will go on sale to the public Friday, December 9th , at 10 a.m.

More Hot Stories For You


CIM Trumpets Student Success After Transformative 2022CIM Trumpets Student Success After Transformative 2022
December 9, 2022

The year now ending at CIM was one of transformation. On virtually every front, and always with students as the top priority, CIM in 2022 made dramatic change, setting the pace for everything a world-class conservatory in the modern era needs to be. 
Broadway's ALADDIN On Sale At Playhouse Square TomorrowBroadway's ALADDIN On Sale At Playhouse Square Tomorrow
December 8, 2022

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Playhouse Square announced that tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney's Aladdin will go on sale to the public Friday, December 9th , at 10 a.m.
BEETLEJUICE North American Tour is Coming to Playhouse Square This JanuaryBEETLEJUICE North American Tour is Coming to Playhouse Square This January
December 2, 2022

The North American Tour of BEETLEJUICE is coming to Playhouse Square from January 10 – 29, 2023 as part of the 2022-23 KeyBank Broadway Series.
National Center For Choreography - Akron Team Triples In SizeNational Center For Choreography - Akron Team Triples In Size
November 30, 2022

After a nationwide search including 85 applicants, the National Center for Choreography - Akron (NCCAkron) announced four new hires: three Program Managers Erin Donohue (Phoenix, AZ), Michelle Sipes (Nashville, TN), and Michelle Yard (Brooklyn, NY); and Marketing & Communications Manager Christi Welter (Pittsburgh, PA).
Distant Worlds: Music from FINAL FANTASY Added to 2023 Blossom Music FestivalDistant Worlds: Music from FINAL FANTASY Added to 2023 Blossom Music Festival
November 30, 2022

The Cleveland Orchestra has announced Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY will be part of the 2023 Blossom Music Festival. Tickets, starting at $26 each are on sale now, November 30.
share