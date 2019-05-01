THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Cleveland

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record-breaking three-week run in 2013 returns to Cleveland for a limited engagement September 6 - 15, 2019 at Playhouse Square. Single tickets will go on sale May 20, 2019 at 11:00AM. Tickets will be available at the Playhouse Square ticket office (1519 Euclid Ave in downtown Cleveland), by visiting playhousesquare.org, or by calling216-241-6000. Group orders of 15 or more may be placed by calling 216-640-8600.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker. The show also features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus.

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical, and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

THE BOOK OF MORMON will play the Connor Palace for 13 performances in September 2019. Performances begin Friday, September 6, at 7:30PM and continue through the weekend with curtains on Saturday at 1:30 and 7:30PM and Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30PM. The run will continue September 10-15; curtains are Tuesday - Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 1:30 and 7:30PM and Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30PM. For more information visit playhousesquare.org





