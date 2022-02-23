Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TEST FLIGHT 2022 Announced At Cleveland Public Theatre, March 3-19

pixeltracker

Featuring three workshop productions by Northeast Ohio artists as part of CPT's New Play Development Program.

Feb. 23, 2022  
TEST FLIGHT 2022 Announced At Cleveland Public Theatre, March 3-19

Cleveland Public Theatre has announced the Test Flight 2022 series. Test Flight is a multi-week series that showcases new work on its way to full production, providing both local and national artists with the keys to the theatre and the opportunity to co-produce original works-in-progress.

The series encourages risk-taking and an entrepreneurial spirit towards creating new work. CPT's New Play Development Program is intended to move projects forward, whether through full productions at CPT, receiving larger exposure, or participating in touring performances or Fringe Festivals.

Test Flight 2022 is onstage from March 3 - 19 in CPT's James Levin Theatre, showcasing work that is extraordinary aesthetically, thematically, or in the process used to create the work.

Test Flight 2022 features three workshop productions. Show titles and descriptions are available at: https://www.cptonline.org/performances/seasons/2021-2022/category/series/test-flight/.



Related Articles View More Cleveland Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ain't Too Proud Record Ornament
Ain't Too Proud Record Ornament
Wicked Popular Glitter Globe
Wicked Popular Glitter Globe
Courtney Reed: Slay All Day Tank Top
Courtney Reed: Slay All Day Tank Top

More Hot Stories For You

  • Female Pioneers Celebrated at Popejoy Hall
  • THE GUN SHOW Runs at The Black Box Theatre at No Strings Theatre Company, March 18 - April 3
  • Spanish Folk Jazz Musician GERMÁN LÓPEZ to Play Santa Fe
  • THE UNDERWATER BUBBLE SHOW Brings Its Magic To Albuquerque's Kiva Auditorium, March 16