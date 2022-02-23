TEST FLIGHT 2022 Announced At Cleveland Public Theatre, March 3-19

Cleveland Public Theatre has announced the Test Flight 2022 series. Test Flight is a multi-week series that showcases new work on its way to full production, providing both local and national artists with the keys to the theatre and the opportunity to co-produce original works-in-progress.

The series encourages risk-taking and an entrepreneurial spirit towards creating new work. CPT's New Play Development Program is intended to move projects forward, whether through full productions at CPT, receiving larger exposure, or participating in touring performances or Fringe Festivals.

Test Flight 2022 is onstage from March 3 - 19 in CPT's James Levin Theatre, showcasing work that is extraordinary aesthetically, thematically, or in the process used to create the work.

Test Flight 2022 features three workshop productions. Show titles and descriptions are available at: https://www.cptonline.org/performances/seasons/2021-2022/category/series/test-flight/.