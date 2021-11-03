Photos: Satya Chávez Stars In WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS? At Cleveland Play House

During a third grade lesson on the Civil Rights movement and Rosa Parks, a Latina child raises her hand to ask, "Where did we sit on the bus?" Her teacher can't answer the question. This autobiographical solo show follows that kid from her childhood to adulthood as she explores her family's history, her identity as a first-generation American, and what the world will be like for her future children.

The play was developed by Brian Quijada as a musical autobiography sharing his experience as a first-generation Salvadoran American growing up in Chicago. The music in Where Did We Sit on the Bus? was inspired by '80s and '90s hip-hop and slam poetry. Musical "looping" is also a major element featured in the play. Looping is the repetition of small musical phrases that are edited together back-to-back. Quijada says, "the play is a reflection of the immigrant experience in the country." He shares, the play "pay[s] homage to my parents and the foundation of what this country is built on, which is immigrants."

Satya Chávez says, "I was drawn to Bee's story - I was drawn to her struggle - her family's struggle. My father immigrated to this country in the '70s...it's kind of a universal story for all of us first-generation immigrant kids." She continues, "We did conceptual work in [a] virtual version [in 2020] that transferred to our live version. This show really left its mark on me in so many ways. It gave me the opportunity I've always wanted - to explore the full breadth of my artistry. To do all of the things that bring me joy."

Tickets to Where Did We Sit On The Bus? range from $15 to $95. Digital streaming for this production is available for only $25. For details, please visit www.clevelandplayhouse.com.