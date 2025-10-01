Ohio Star Theater To Present New Bible-Based Musical ELIJAH: PROPHET OF FIRE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ohio Star Theater will present its 2026 Bible-based musical, Elijah: Prophet of Fire. Presented May 15 through November 5, this Ohio Star Theater original production follows Elijah's journey as he stands against the most wicked rulers of Israel and leads people from all walks of life towards the One True God.

"Elijah's story is filled with dramatic, heightened characters and situations that take on an almost larger-than-life bent," explained Joseph Sheridan, script writer. "Whether that's the powerful, puppeteering queen Jezebel, the hopeful successor to Elijah, Elisha, or the rugged prophet himself, there is so much depth to the situations these characters face."

This follows the success of Ohio Star Theater's first original Bible-based musical and has the same creative team at the helm. In addition to Sheridan, it includes Ohio Star Theater Artistic Director Tammie McKenzie, Composer Steve Parsons, and Lyricist Ellie Zumbach.

"The response to The Road to Damascus made it clear that there's a strong desire and need for Bible stories like this in our community," said Zumbach. "When we were coming up with ideas for our next show, the writing team discovered that the story of Elijah had never been told in this way before, so we were excited to take on the challenge!"

Audiences can expect to see the same human characterization and touching, scripturally referenced lyrics paired with harmonically rich and energetic compositions.

"We want people to come to our theatre and see something powerful and unique - a professional level production they can't see just anywhere," said Sherridan. "We want to share a Broadway-style musical theatre experience in the heart of Amish country, and for people to leave the theater inspired."