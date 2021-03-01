Ensemble Theatre and SumMedia Productions present In Our Own Words :: Our Stories :: Our Voices, A Virtual Evening Of Theatre And Conversation. Streaming 1-4, 2021, Thursday-Saturday @7pm, Sunday @3pm.

Ensemble Theatre and SumMedia Productions present two acclaimed works from locally and nationally acclaimed playwrights. Two short plays that take on big themes of love, friendship, domestic abuse, and activism. Join this amazing virtual evening of theatre celebrating amazing stories, amazing artists and activism!

POOF

By Lynn Nottage, Directed by Nikkole Salter

When a housewife comes to the end of her rope with her abusive husband, she doesn't expect him to spontaneously combust. Now she has a pile of ashes on the floor, and a life to reclaim.

Starring Nicole Sumlin* as Loureen & Nina Dominigue* as Florence (*Denotes Member of Actors' Equity Association)



THE BOMB

By Lisa Langford, directed by Ananias J. Dixon

Two ex-lovers run into each other while at a Black Lives Matter protest.

Starring Anthony X as Ezra & Sierra Davis as Tinka.

The performances will be streamed live each night via Broadway on Demand ($3.95 fee), and your ticket price of $10 will support more amazing productions in this series!Talkbacks with the artists will take place shortly after the final curtain each night via Zoom! For tickets & more information on this fantastic event, the amazing scripts, the talented artists both Cleveland based and beyond, talkback dates/registration/updates & more.

Visit https://www.ensembletheatrecle.org/in-our-own-words for more information.