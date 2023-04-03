Dobama Theatre Announces 2023/24 Season

Dobama Theatre has announced its 2023/24 Season; a line-up of five extraordinary new plays that will have Northeast Ohio premieres beginning this fall at Cleveland's Off-Broadway Theatre. The 2023/24 Season will feature a variety of theatrical experiences. All performances will be held in the Donald A. Bianchi Theatre at the Dobama Theatre facility in the Cedar-Lee District of Cleveland Heights.

"We are thrilled to share the dynamic line-up of plays that Dobama will produce next season," says Dobama Artistic Director Nathan Motta. "These five fantastic scripts are entertaining, powerful, and timely. We're sure that audiences will find these theatre experiences to be thought-provoking and uplifting, moving and joyful. As always, Dobama patrons can expect top quality professional productions of plays that are relevant to this moment."

The season will kick off on October 6, 2023 with MAKE BELIEVE by Bess Wohl, directed by Motta. This suspenseful new play is a haunting family drama about four young siblings who recreate their everyday lives in a game of make-believe. But simmering beneath the surface are menacing truths soon to be revealed.

The holiday offering is a new stage adaptation of LITTLE WOMEN by Heather Chrisler. Directed by Melissa Crum, this imaginative spin on Louisa May Alcott's classic novel features the four March sisters who tell their story using a variety of found objects in the family attic.

The new season continues in late January with AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN. This raucous dark comedy is both wildly entertaining and extremely moving. Chicago playwright Terry Guest invites the audience to the wake of Drag star Courtney Berringers and a time of celebration, pride, and (ultimate) awareness.

Opening in March 2024 is Selina Fillinger's thought-provoking new play SOMETHING CLEAN. This fast paced and provocative play is a gripping drama about a mother coming to terms with her culpability in the face of a horrific act of violence by a member of her own family.

The 23/24 season concludes with the long-planned comedy SIGNIFICANT OTHER by Joshua Harmon, directed by Christopher Mirto. This comedy was a Broadway hit in 2017 and has been hailed as "both a good night out - a show ideal for a Friday night with pals after a few drinks - and a quite sophisticated exploration of the complex and changing dynamic between gay men and the women who love them."

Dobama will continue other core programming, while also launching a new initiative for the coming year. The 23/24 Season will include offerings from The Playwrights' GYM (Dobama's professional playwrights' unit), the Young Playwrights' Program (including the 46th Annual Marilyn Bianchi Kids' Playwriting Festival in June 2023), and an expanded Dobama Emerging Artists Program (DEAP) celebrating 13 years in July 2023. A new initiative, the FOCUS Program (Fostering Opportunity for Communities Underserved on the Stage) will be a beta-tested apprenticeship program for early career theatre designers from underrepresented communities in an effort to provide opportunity, training, mentorship, and networking.

Dobama Theatre plans to once again mount the 3rd Annual Heights Halloween Festival. The event will feature costumed character meet-n-greets, music, games, and a candy crawl. The event is tentatively scheduled for October 21, 2023 in the Cedar Lee District of Cleveland Heights.

Memberships for the 23/24 Season are on sale now. Memberships are $180 ($150 for Young Professionals under 40) and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 216.932.3396 or by visiting dobama.org. Single tickets range in price from $35-42 and will go on sale later this summer. Dobama is committed to making live professional theatre accessible to everyone. Dobama's comprehensive, need-based PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN program will again be expanded in 2023/24. A second PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN performance will be added for each production so that the first Sunday and Thursday performances of every show will offer general seating and tickets available exclusively at pay-what-you-can prices. For every other performance during the year, anyone who cannot afford a full-price ticket may purchase any available seat for a pay-what-you-can price beginning one hour prior to each performance.