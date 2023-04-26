DOUBT Comes to Beck Center For The Arts Beginning Next Month

Beck Center for the Arts will produce the Pulitzer Prize-winning, captivating, Doubt: A Parable, May 26 to June 25, 2023 in the intimate Studio Theater.

Written by John Patrick Shanley, Doubt: A Parable is a gripping story of suspicion and morality set in a Catholic school in the 1960s. When a popular priest is accused of misconduct, a determined nun becomes convinced of his guilt, despite having no evidence to support her claim. Doubt: A Parable has been performed in theaters around the world and was adapted into a critically acclaimed film in 2008 with standout performances by Meryl Streep and Viola Davis. The play has won numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2005, and has been called a modern classic. The play explores themes of power, authority, and the dangers of certainty in the face of ambiguity.

This locally produced work includes a performance by the incomparable talent, Derdriu Ring, who plays Sister Aloysius, an Christopher Bohan, who plays Father Brendan Flynn, both members of Actor's Equity Association.

Director Don Carrier, head of the CWRU/CPH MFA Acting Program states, "I saw the original production of Doubt: A Parable a number of years ago and was taken by its ambivalence, suspense and element of mystery. The central question about truth and certainty is something we all experience. And while the play was written as a reaction or response to a specific place and time in the world---in that case, the Iraq War- it remains a potent play because of the personal dynamics at play. Truth, faith, certainty, doubt. We struggle to align these things. I hope our audience will experience that doubt as the play unfolds. Where does truth live?"

"The grey gulf between Sister Aloysius and Father Flynn's entrenched positions is where the audience are left to swim. The play leaves us, unnervingly, in that place of doubt." The Guardian

Ticket prices from $38 (adults), $34 (for seniors 65 and older) and $17 for students with valid ID. A $3 service fee per single ticket will be applied at time of purchase. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performances are 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general-admission seating for just $10. Smart Seats are available for each performance at just $10 per person. For more information please visit beckcenter.org.

Doubt contains adult themes and suggestions of sexual abuse. Produced through special arrangement with Dramatists

All performances are at theaters inside Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org.

