Cleveland Public Theatre PresentsÂ ENTRY POINT â€“ A NEW PLAY DEVELOPMENT FESTIVAL

Cleveland Public Theatre to present the fourth annual Entry Point - A New Play Development Festival. Entry Point, a part of CPT's New Play Development Programs, is a platform for artists to develop their work in the early stages of creation, and then share that work with the public in an interactive forum.

Featuring works-in-progress by over a dozen local and national theatre artists, devisors, playwrights, and composers, Entry Point invites audience members to engage with the creative process through staged readings, short excerpts from theatrical works-in-progress, guest panel discussions-and the opportunity for audience members to participate in facilitated feedback sessions with artists after every showing.

According to CPT's Executive Artistic Director, Raymond Bobgan: "Now in our fourth year, we've witnessed firsthand the powerful results of Entry Point. Many works, which started in this program, have gone on to larger workshops and full productions-and some have made national news. Though all of this is worthy to note, what makes Entry Point truly successful are the moments in performance when artists share, and audience members become a part of the artistic process. Entry Point is an unconventional way of supporting new play development that we have yet to see anywhere else in the country, and it has become a vital program for Northeast Ohio communities of artists and audiences to come together to celebrate and create new plays for the American theatre."

Ticket buyers will receive an all-access day or weekend pass and guide to Entry Point activities, allowing visitors to chart their own experience and sample numerous new works each night, performed concurrently on 4 stages located throughout CPT's main building.

As part of Entry Point, CPT will host FREE panel discussions on Saturday afternoon, January 25, at 2:00pm and 3:30pm, featuring guest artistic leaders from the field of New Play Development. Saturday's panel discussions are an official Dramatists Guild - Ohio event. No ticket required to attend. Stay tuned for panel topics. Panel description and guest artist bios will be made available via the CPT website.

Entry Point takes place January 23-25, 2020, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Doors/Lounge open at 6:15pm. No entry after 7:45pm. Programming runs from 7:00pm-10:00pm in 4 different venues inside CPT's main building, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102.

Ticket buyers will be provided an all-access pass to explore multiple works each night-staged readings, excerpts of theatrical works, and table readings of new scripts. Note: performances will rotate night by night, stages will run concurrently, and it will be impossible to see everything in a single evening. A map and guide will be provided for patrons to prioritize their interests and plan their desired course. We encourage patrons to purchase a weekend pass to take part in the full weekend of activities.

FREE panel discussions with visiting artists will take place on Saturday at 2:00pm and 3:30pm. No ticket required. For panel descriptions, details, and artist bios, visit the CPT website. Saturday's panel discussions are an official Dramatists Guild - Ohio event.

Visit the Entry Point "Storefront Studio Lounge" to enjoy conversation and concessions with fellow patrons between shows. Lounge opens for concessions sales at 6:15pm. At the conclusion of the programming, the Lounge will remain open for an additional hour, during which beer/wine/soda will be provided courtesy of CPT. Mingle with the artists after the show and discuss the performances in a lively, social atmosphere.

Purchase tickets at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You