Cleveland Public Theatre Announces Part One of 2022/2023 Season - 'Incremental & Monumental'

Cleveland Public Theatre has announced the first part of its Incremental & Monumental 2022/2023 season which delivers on CPT's mission of raising consciousness and nurturing compassion through theatre that is daring, relevant, and socially conscious.

The theme of CPT's 2022/2023 season is Incremental & Monumental as explained by Mr. Bobgan, "Cleveland Public Theatre programming aspires to spark change and activism in a big way. We know that change doesn't happen overnight, but it is our intention to spark, fuel, and enflame change. This happens one step at a time. The effects of Covid-19 have been profound-even after the days of shutdown, we still had to cancel shows last season due to its continued spread. The fact of an everchanging situation for live performance, and our longstanding commitment to responding to the here and now, led us to abandon the traditional "season announcement" where we unveil a year-long plan. Instead, we will announce the season one step at a time. But don't be confused, we strive to make these incremental steps monumental. As we continue to learn, lean and move, our core strategies inform every step: to amplify the voices of artists amidst our diverse communities, and to share their work broadly, to push beyond mainstream (systemic) ideas of excellence, to bring communities together, and to aspire to make lasting community impact."

CPT's 2022/2023 SEASON: Part One



PANDEMONIUM 2022: THE DOORS OF IMAGINATION



Saturday, September 10, 2022; Cleveland Public Theatre campus; 7:00pm to midnight; Tickets $180 ($100 tax deductible).

Cleveland Public Theatre's 20th anniversary fundraising extravaganza transforms the CPT campus into a labyrinth of theatre, dance, visual, and performance art in every corner. Ticket is all-inclusive with fabulous local food, and complimentary drinks served all night long. A feast for the eyes, mind, appetite, and imagination-proceeds benefit CPT's groundbreaking artistic work and life-changing education programs. This year's Honoree is Trina Evans, Director of Corporate Center and Chief of Staff for KeyCorp, a leading financial services institution with more than 17,000 teammates.

CANDLELIGHT HYPOTHESIS

Directed and created by Raymond Bobgan.

Developed with Cleveland CORE Ensemble.

Runs October 6 ― 29, 2022 in the Gordon Square Theatre.

(Previews October 6, October 7)

Opening Night October 8

Unlike anything you've ever seen, this immersive theatrical performance empowers the guests to curate their own experience. Inside the part museum, part haunted house, part workshop, guests witness scenes, monologues, dance, and music in this bold, multilayered performance. This sensory-rich "exhibit" weaves together threads of a mythical world where origami may come to life, moths can journey to a star, and the candle flame may be a doorway to a magical realm.

Guests explore this "theatrical exhibit" to discover story, meaning, and impact, with seating done in groups of three to four tables of seven each with a max of 28 people invited into the space at one time. Weeknight performances start at 6:45pm, and the matinees on Sunday, 10/16 and 10/23 start at 2:45pm and repeat for multiple cycles throughout. Back by popular demand.

BREAKOUT SESSION (OR FROGORSE)

Written by Nikkole Salter

Directed by Beth Wood

Runs October 20 - November 12, 2022 in the James Levin Theatre

(Preview October 20 and 21)

Opening Night is October 22

Can a society legislate a change of heart? In Breakout Session (or Frogorse), a corporate training company is vying for a city contract for De-escalation and Anti-bias Training with Cleveland's Police Department. When the white facilitator, presenting to Black and Latino police officers, tosses the approved curriculum out the window to ignite change her way, the session spirals in unexpected ways. Can a mantis shrimp and a crocodile teach us about building trust and the strength of vulnerability? Inspired by Cleveland's Consent Decree with the U.S. Department of Justice, Breakout Session (or Frogorse) was commissioned by Cleveland Public Theatre with funding from the National New Play Network (NNPN). Continued World Premiere.

HOW THE CIRCUS STOLE CHRISTMAS: A CIRCUS HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA!

Created by and Co-produced with Crooked River Circus

November 28 - December 11, 2022 in the Gordon Square Theatre.

Cleveland's home-grown circus company, the Crooked River Circus, brings you a night of circus and acrobatic fun, delight, foolishness, and games in this piece that is a nod to some of the most cherished characters and stories of the season that include Scrooge's grand-nephew, the Christmas Elves formerly of Rivendell, Max the Reindeer, Rudolph the dog, Alien Frogs, and those lovesick fools from the Magi as they unite to destroy Christmas while flying high on trapeze, spinning and performing death-defying drops on aerial silks and corde lisse, and showing off feats of flexibility and precision on straps, pole, hoops, partner acrobatics and more. Will Christmas be saved? Each night, the audience will decide if they want to give in to the "big Eastern syndicate," or celebrate Saturnalia style.

OTHER PRODUCTIONS AND SPECIAL EVENTS

DÍA DE MUERTOS



Saturday, October 29, 11:00am - 10:00pm. CPT campus: Church, Parish Hall, & surrounding area.

Presented by Cleveland Public Theatre/Teatro Público de Cleveland & Día de Muertos Ohio.

Artistic Director: Héctor Castellanos Lara.

A vibrant cultural celebration for the whole family, the annual "Day of the Dead" honors the memory of those who have passed and is a treasured holiday in Mexico and throughout Latin America. Activities include indoor and outdoor art installations, Latin food, live music, performances, and a colorful "Skulls & Skeletons" procession.

TEATRO PÚBLICO DE CLEVELAND



November/December 2022 (TBD)

A Teatro Público de Cleveland project is TBD and anticipated for late fall.

In 2013, Cleveland Public Theatre launched Teatro Público de Cleveland (TPC), a local Latinx theatre company, whose work reflects the artistic goals, interests, and ideals of its members. The purpose of this theatre ensemble is to share the rich diversity and perspectives of the Latinx-Cleveland culture, and to fulfill CPT's core mission.

LOCATION AND VENUES



Cleveland Public Theatre's Box Office is located at 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, OH 44102, and unless otherwise noted, all performances take place in venues inside the CPT campus.

Cleveland Public Theatre's campus is comprised of two primary venues-the historic Gordon Square Theatre and the James Levin Theatre. Both mainstage venues are fully ADA compliant, featuring a patron elevator and all gender, wheelchair accessible restrooms.

CHOOSE WHAT YOU PAY

In the spirit of radical hospitality, all tickets are Choose What You Pay. They believe theatre is essential. Ticket prices only cover one-fifth of the cost of a production (and if patrons paid for the value of the ticket... pricing would no longer represent what they also believe to be true: theatre must be economically accessible). They have listed a suggested ticket price - you may want to pay more, you may want to pay less! YOU are more important to us than the ticket price. You are an essential part of the CPT experience.

Tickets for Candlelight Hypothesis and Breakout Session (Or Frogorse) will be available for purchase at cptonline.org or 216.631.2727 ext. 501 later this summer. More information about the remainder of the season will be sent out incrementally in the coming weeks.