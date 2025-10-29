Beck Center For The Arts Will Present ART TREASURES 2025 November 8– December 27

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beck Center for the Arts will present Art Treasures 2025, a holiday exhibition and art sale showcasing original works by local visual artists, on display November 8 through December 27, 2025, in the Hoffman-Stach Gallery.

Free and open to the public, the annual event highlights painting, photography, jewelry, wood sculpture, cards, comics, hand-crafted gifts, and more, all available for purchase at Beck Center’s Customer Service.

An Artists’ Reception, also free and open to the public, will be held Friday, December 5, 2025, from 6:00–7:30 p.m. in the Daniels Lounge on Beck Center’s Lakewood campus. The event coincides with performances of The SpongeBob Musical, running December 5, 2025–January 4, 2026, in the Senney Theater.

Melinda Placko, associate director of visual arts education and curator of the exhibition, shared, “Enjoy shopping and supporting your Beck Center community of local artists!” Participating artists include Debbie Clapper (painting, puzzles, coloring books), Patsy Coffey Kline (hand-dyed flannels), Rita Elswick (photography), Ryan Finley (comics, drawing, stickers), Mark Gifford (wood sculpture), Tanya Long (jewelry, clay sculpture), Pat Oliver (painting, printed bags, cards), T.J. Rovito (jewelry), and Patricia Sigmier (watercolor, ornaments).

Handcrafted works will be available for purchase during regular business hours, classes, and performances. Free onsite parking is available. For more information, visit beckcenter.org or call (216) 521-2540.

Beck Center for the Arts offers arts education for all ages, abilities, and skill levels, including programs in music, dance, visual arts, theater, and creative arts therapies, with financial assistance available for qualifying applicants.