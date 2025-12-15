THE JOKERS OF MAGIC is Coming to the Aronoff Center

🎭 NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Cincinnati premiere of The Jokers of Magic will take place at the Aronoff Center’s Jarson-Kaplan Theater for two performances only on January 24, 2026, at 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM.

Introducing… The Jokers of Magic – the irreverent, laugh-your-butt-off night of comedy and magic you didn’t know you needed (but trust us, you do). Armed with credits from America’s Got Talent, Penn & Teller’s Fool Us, and a few places in which it might technically be illegal to perform, these slick tricksters will blow your mind and swindle their way into your heart in a no-holds-barred evening of tricks, lies, and laughs. It’s like SNL and Whose Line is it Anyway? had a love child and sent it to Hogwarts!

The show is rated PG-13 and is recommended for ages 14 and up. The attendance of young children is discouraged.

