THE JOKERS OF MAGIC is Coming to the Aronoff Center

The show is rated PG-13 and is recommended for ages 14 and up. The attendance of young children is discouraged.
The Cincinnati premiere of The Jokers of Magic will take place at the Aronoff Center’s Jarson-Kaplan Theater for two performances only on January 24, 2026, at 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM.
Introducing… The Jokers of Magic – the irreverent, laugh-your-butt-off night of comedy and magic you didn’t know you needed (but trust us, you do). Armed with credits from America’s Got Talent, Penn & Teller’s Fool Us, and a few places in which it might technically be illegal to perform, these slick tricksters will blow your mind and swindle their way into your heart in a no-holds-barred evening of tricks, lies, and laughs. It’s like SNL and Whose Line is it Anyway? had a love child and sent it to Hogwarts!
