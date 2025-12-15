Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards; GREASE Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tre Taylor - A PIRATE-Y PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 35%

MUSIC AT THE MOVIES 2

22%

Ellis Quinne -- Cincinnati music theatre

STUDIO SESSIONS: FROM AVENUE A TO BROADWAY

18%

Victoria Okafor -- Cincinnati Opera

STUDIO SESSIONS: ANTHONY CLARK EVANS IN RECITAL

14%

Anthony Clark Evans -- Cincinnati Opera

STUDIO SESSIONS: FROM AVENUE A TO BROADWAY

11%

Simon Barrad -- Cincinnati Opera

GREASE

16%

Eric Byrd -- Carnegie

MYTHIC

14%

Kathleen Marshall -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

GODSPELL

11%

Hunter Gee -- Loveland Stage Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

9%

Tina DeAlderete -- Cincinnati Landmark Productions

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

8%

Roderick Justice -- Northern Kentucky University

SEUSSICAL

7%

Jessica Harris -- CCM & The Carnegie

RUTKA

5%

Patrick McCollum -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Jenna Treinan -- Xavier Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

Julia Schick -- The Carnegie

THE TOXIC AVENGER

4%

Garrett Klaas -- Loveland Stage Company

ALTAR BOYZ

4%

JV Katz -- Footlighters, Inc.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Michael Pappalardo -- Cincinnati Opera

BURGERTOWN

3%

Maddie Jones -- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

MACBETH

3%

Peyton Leonard -- SouthbankShakes

PIPPIN

2%

Carolyn Guido Clifford -- Xavier University

MYTHIC

14%

Linda Cho -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

GREASE

13%

Cat Schmeal-Swope -- The Carnegie

SEUSSICAL

11%

Charlotte Campbell -- The Carnegie

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

9%

Ronnie Chamberlain -- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

DOG SEES GOD

8%

Nate Huitger -- CenterStage Players

RUTKA

7%

Jen Caprio -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Chad Phillips -- Cincinnati Opera

SWEET CHARITY

6%

Tia Casey -- Cincinnati Music Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Jessica Pitcairn -- Xavier University

ABIGAIL 1702

5%

Linda Roll -- Village Players of Fort Thomas

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

Maria F. Ortiz Lopez -- The Carnegie

HAIR

4%

Maura Kesterson -- Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music

PIPPIN

2%

Jessica Pitcarin -- Xavier University

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

2%

Charlotte Campbell -- The Carnegie

SUMMER SLAYCATION

2%

Jessica Pitcairn -- Xavier University

GREASE

56%

- Carnegie

DANCE '25

28%

- Northern Kentucky University

THE CHOREOGRAPHER'S WORKSHOP

16%

- Xavier University

MYTHIC

10%

Kathleen Marshall -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

GREASE

9%

Eric Byrd -- The Carnegie

SEUSSICAL

8%

Rachel Stevens -- CCM & The Carnegie

SWEET CHARITY

8%

Genevieve Perrino -- Cincinnati Music Theatre

GODSPELL

8%

Amy Prestridge -- Loveland Stage Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Ken Jones -- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

RUTKA

5%

Wendy Goldberg -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

FUN HOME

4%

Arlene Balzco -- Beechmont Players

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

Torie Wiggins -- The Carnegie

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Stephen Skiles -- Xavier University

CINDERELLA

3%

Christopher Stewart -- The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati

TUCK EVERLASTING

3%

Maddy Weinkam -- Bart's Bard

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Crystal Manich -- Cincinnati Opera

FROZEN

3%

Roderick Justice -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

ALTAR BOYZ

3%

Bunny Arszman -- Footlighters, Inc.

BURGERTOWN, THE MUSICAL

2%

Ken Jones -- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

THE TOXIC AVENGER

2%

John Sloan -- Loveland Stage Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Jay Goodlett -- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Dee Anne Bryll -- Incline Theatre (CLP)

HAIR

2%

Vincent DeGeorge -- University of Cincinnati CCM

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Megan Horton -- Footlighters, Inc.

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

2%

Jerry Wiesenhahn -- Footlighters, Inc.

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

1%

Corrie Danieley -- The Carnegie

PIPPIN

1%

Carolyn Guido-Clifford -- Xavier University

BRIGHT STAR

1%

Benjamin & Kaitlyn iocco -- Merit Theatre

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING

14%

Torie Wiggins -- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

CAT IN THE HAT

10%

James Jones -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE

8%

Kiya Fix -- Beechmont Players

HENRY V

7%

Jo Sanburg -- Northern Kentucky University

DOG SEES GOD

7%

Parker Culp -- CenterStage Players

THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED

6%

Timothy Andrew Leonard -- Southbank Shakespeare

THE BOOK CLUB PLAY

6%

Blake Robison -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

6%

Bridget Leak -- Cincinnati Playhouse

TRUE WEST

5%

Jerry Wiesenhahn -- Village Players of Fort Thomas

WITCH

5%

Lindsey Augusta-Mercer -- The Carnegie / College-Conservatory of Music

SUMMER SLAYCATION

5%

Bridget Leak -- Xavier University

MACBETH

4%

Christopher Edwards -- Cincinnati shakespeare

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

4%

Brian Isaac Phillips -- Cincinnati Shakespeare

1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS

3%

Gregory Mallios -- Ben & Justin Present

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Brian Isaac Phillips -- Cincinnati Shakespeare

BIRTHDAY CANDLES

3%

Joanie Schultz -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

NO EXIT

2%

Erin Bonham -- Xavier Theatre

I NEED THAT

2%

Theresa Rebeck -- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE

1%

Kat Reynolds -- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk

MYTHIC

12%

- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

12%

- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

9%

- The Carnegie

GREASE

8%

- The Carnegie

RUTKA

5%

- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

SEUSSICAL

5%

- CCM & The Carnegie

THE TOXIC AVENGER

4%

- Loveland Stage Company

FROZEN

4%

- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE

3%

- Beechmont Players

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

- Cincinnati Music Theatre

ALTAR BOYZ

3%

- Footlighters, Inc.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

- Cincinnati Opera

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

- Xavier University

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

3%

- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

DOG SEES GOD

2%

- Centerstage Players

HAIR

2%

- Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music

THE PLAY THAT WENT WRONG

2%

- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED

2%

- Southbank Shakespeare

WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA

2%

- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

BURGERTOWN

1%

- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

1%

- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

SUMMER SLAYCATION

1%

- Xavier University

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

PIPPIN

1%

- Xavier University

MYTHIC

15%

Kenneth Posner -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

SWEET CHARITY

12%

Eric Bardes -- Cincinnati Music Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

10%

Jeremiah Kearns -- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

GREASE

10%

Julie Cowger -- The Carnegie

FROZEN

8%

Jessica Drayton -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

SEUSSICAL

8%

Julie Cowger -- CCM & The Carnegie

RUTKA

7%

Josh Epstein -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Thomas C. Hase -- Cincinnati Opera

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Joe Beumer -- Xavier University

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

Julie Cowger -- The Carnegie

TRUE WEST

5%

Mark Culp -- Village Players of Fort Thomas

JEKYLL & HYDE

4%

Alan Jeffries -- Mariemont Players

MACBETH

3%

Sk watson -- Cincinnati Shakespeare

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

2%

Julie Cowger -- The Carnegie

GREASE

16%

Matthew Umphreys -- The Carnegie

FROZEN

13%

Jacob Priddy -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

11%

Jamey Strawn -- Northern Kentucky University

MYTHIC

10%

Bryson Baumgartel -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

SWEET CHARITY

8%

Michael Kennedy -- Cincinnati Music Theatre

RUTKA

7%

Sharon Kenny -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

MYTHIC

7%

Chris Fenwick -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

ALTAR BOYZ

6%

George Drewyor -- The Footlighters, Inc.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

Scot Buzza -- Xavier University

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

Jason Alexander Holmes -- The Carnegie

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

4%

Steve Goers -- The Carnegie

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Levi Hammer -- Cincinnati Opera

WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA

2%

Rob Morrison -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

TOSCA

1%

Clelia Cafiero -- Cincinnati Opera

RIGOLETTO

1%

John Fiore -- Cincinnati Opera

GREASE

12%

- The Carnegie

MYTHIC

12%

- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

9%

- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

8%

- Xavier University

SWEET CHARITY

6%

- Cincinnati Music Theatre

RUTKA

6%

- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

- The Carnegie

FROZEN

5%

- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

- Cincinnati Landmark Productions

TOXIC AVENGER

4%

- Loveland Stage Theatre

SEUSSICAL

4%

- CCM & The Carnegie

FUN HOME

4%

- Beechmont Players

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

4%

- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

- Cincinnati Opera

ALTAR BOYZ

3%

- Footlighters, Inc

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

3%

- The Footlighters, Inc.

BURGERTOWN

1%

- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

1%

- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

MRS. DALLOWAY

1%

- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

ROCK OF AGES

1%

- CenterStage Players

HAIRSPRAY

1%

- Incline Theatre (CLP)

PIPPIN

1%

- Xavier University

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

0%

- The Carnegie

MYTHIC

29%

- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE

17%

- Beechmont Players

RUTKA

14%

- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

A PIRATE-Y PETER PAN

13%

- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

JANITOR'S CLOSET

13%

- Xavier University

MRS. DALLOWAY

9%

- Cincinnati Shakespeare

SUMMER SLAY-CATION!

5%

- Xavier University

GREASE

17%

Monique Churchill -- The Carnegie

MYTHIC

10%

Analise Scarpaci -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

FROZEN

6%

Mackenzie Ruff -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Bodie Moore -- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Jamie Swisshelm -- Xavier University

SWEET CHARITY

4%

Peyton Leonard -- Cincinnati Music Theatre

ALTAR BOYZ

4%

Michael Richart -- Footlighters, Inc.

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

Jordyn Jones -- The Carnegie

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

4%

Elli Maddock -- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

FUN HOME

3%

Betsy Bossart -- Beechmont Players

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Aaron Marshall -- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts

RUTKA

3%

Ayden Weinstein -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Isaiah Burton -- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

RUTKA

3%

Lana Schwartz -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

BURGERTOWN

3%

Chloe Hedrick -- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Max Hopp -- Cincinnati Opera

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Bethany Xan Kerr -- The Carnegie

SWEET CHARITY

2%

Sean Miller-Jones -- Cincinnati Music Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Simon Barrad -- Cincinnati Opera

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Cody Combs -- Stage Right

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Sean Miller-Jones -- Incline Theatre (CLP)

PIPPIN

2%

Leo Jenkins -- Xavier University

SEUSSICAL

1%

Joey Baciocco -- CCM & The Carnegie

MYTHIC

1%

Mamie Parris -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

Anthony J. Contreras -- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts

DR. SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT

13%

Bob Herzog -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

JANITOR’S CLOSET

9%

Hunter Gee -- Cincinnati LAB Theatre

MACBETH

9%

Darnell Pierre Benjamin -- Cincinnati Shakespeare

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

8%

Anna Hazard -- Mariemont Players

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

7%

Sara Mackie -- The Carnegie

ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE

6%

Mary Jo Bissmeyer -- Beechmont Players

THE SOUND INSIDE

5%

Annie Fitzpatrick -- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

WITCH

5%

Nico Graves -- The Carnegie / CCM

JANITOR'S CLOSET

5%

Brianna Willingham -- Xavier University

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING

4%

Candice Handy -- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS

3%

Ben Miller-Jones -- Ben & Justin Present

DOUBT

3%

Rose Vanden Eynden -- CenterStage Players

THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED

2%

David Goble -- Southbank Shakespeare

DOG SEES GOD

2%

Zak Kelly -- CenterStage Players

TRUE WEST

2%

Justin Smith -- Village Players of Fort Thomas

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

2%

Brent Vimtrup -- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

TRUE WEST

2%

Keith Cassidy -- Village Players of Fort Thomas

DOG SEES GOD

2%

Roman Harris-Richardson -- CenterStage Players

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Courtney Lucien -- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

MACBETH

2%

Hayley Guthrie -- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

SUMMER SLAYCATION

2%

Luke Heetderks -- Xavier University

1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS

1%

Justin King -- Ben & Justin Present

DOG SEES GOD

1%

Christine Gallagher -- CenterStage Players

DOG SEES GOD

1%

Bryn Studer -- CenterStage Players

ENGLISH

1%

Fady Demian -- Cincinnati Playhouse

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

10%

- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

DR SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT

9%

- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

JANITOR'S CLOSET

8%

- Xavier University

WITCH

7%

- The Carnegie / CCM

ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE

6%

- Beechmont Players

HENRY V

6%

- Northern Kentucky University

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

5%

- The Carnegie

DOG SEES GOD

5%

- CenterStage Players

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING

5%

- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

TRUE WEST

4%

- Village Players of Fort Thomas

TWELFTH NIGHT

4%

- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

3%

- Mariemont Players

THE BOOK CLUB PLAY

3%

- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

THE TEMPEST

3%

- Cincinnati Shakespeare

THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED

3%

- Southbank Shakespeare

1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS

3%

- Ben & Justin Present

MACBETH

3%

- Cincinnati Shakespeare

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

2%

- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

SUMMER SLAYCATION

2%

- Xavier University

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

- Mariemont Players

ENGLISH

2%

- Cincinnati Playhouse

BIRTHDAY CANDLES

2%

- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

THE SOUND INSIDE

2%

- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

RIGOLETTO

54%

- Cincinnati Opera

TOSCA

46%

- Cincinnati Opera

MYTHIC

12%

David Korins -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

FROZEN

12%

Adam Koch -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

GREASE

11%

Tyler Gabbard -- The Carnegie

SEUSSICAL

10%

Tyler Gabbard -- CCM & The Carnegie

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

8%

Eric Barker -- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

RUTKA

7%

Todd Rosenthal -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Andrew Boyce -- Cincinnati Opera

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

7%

Joe Leonard -- Xavier University

THE COLOR PURPLE

6%

Tyler Gabbard -- The Carnegie

DOG SEES GOD

5%

Parker Culp -- CenterStage Players

ALTAR BOYZ

4%

Dan Dermody -- Footlighters, Inc.

SUMMER SLAYCATION

2%

Joe Leonard -- Xavier University

TRUE WEST

2%

Ryan Oelker -- Village Players of Fort Thomas

ABIGAIL/1702

2%

Ryan Oelker -- Village Players

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

2%

Tyler Gabbard -- CCM & The Carnegie

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Tyler Duncan Gabbard -- The Carnegie

MYTHIC

15%

John Shivers -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

GREASE

14%

Emma Miller -- The Carnegie

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

10%

Jo Sanburg -- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

RUTKA

9%

Connor Wang -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

DOG SEES GOD

7%

Amy Waldfogle -- CenterStage Players

SEUSSICAL

6%

Dani Lobello -- CCM & The Carnegie

SWEET CHARITY

6%

Joey Witterstaetter -- Cincinnati Music Theatre

DR SEUSS’S THE CAT JN THE HAT

6%

Dani Lobello -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

Jason Sebastian -- Xavier University

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

Dani Lobello -- The Carnegie

ALTAR BOYZ

5%

Forrest Goodwin -- Footlighters

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

David Bullard -- Cincinnati Opera

TRUE WEST

2%

Forrest Goodwin -- Village Players of Fort Thomas

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

2%

Dani Lobello -- The Carnegie

THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE

2%

Faith Von Handorf -- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk

SEUSSICAL

8%

Carter Minor -- CCM & The Carnegie

GREASE

7%

Indya Lincicome -- The Carnegie

SWEET CHARITY

5%

Anna Hazard -- Cincinnati Music Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

Elena Boyd -- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Kelly Messer -- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

MYTHIC

5%

Emily Grace Tucker -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

GREASE

5%

Evan Blust -- The Carnegie

THE TOXIC AVENGER

4%

Amanda Marasch -- Loveland Stage Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Charlie Norman -- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

THE TOXIC AVENGER

3%

Justin Hanks -- Loveland Stage Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Leo Jenkins -- Xavier University

RUTKA

2%

Ayden Weinstein -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Elana (Elle) Elmore -- The Carnegie

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Anthony Contreras -- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts

RUTKA

2%

Delaney Brown -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Cammi Caldwell -- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts

RUTKA

2%

Zoe Siegel -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

THE TOXIC AVENGER

2%

Garrett Klaas -- Loveland Stage Company

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Brittany Hayes -- The Carnegie

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Brandi La'Sherril -- The Carnegie

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Evan Koons -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Arnold Livingston Geis -- Cincinnati Opera

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

2%

Sara Mackie -- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

RUTKA

2%

Ben Cherry -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

MYTHIC

2%

Savy Jackson -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

CAT IN THE HAT

12%

Ella Cooper -- Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

ABIGAIL/1702

11%

Mary Stone -- Village Players of Fort Thomas

CAT IN THE HAT

8%

Elli Maddock -- Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

MACBETH

8%

Kelly Mengelkoch -- Cincinnati Shakespeare

DR. SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT

7%

Bobby Motaniz -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

WITCH

6%

Carson Mehlbauer -- The Carnegie x CCM

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING

6%

Elexis Selmon -- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

JANITOR’S CLOSET

6%

Bri Willingham -- Cincinnati LAB Theatre

THE PLAY THAT WENT WRONG

6%

Jeremy Dubin -- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

SUMMER SLAYCATION

4%

Mattie Cieplak -- Xavier University

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

4%

Barry Mulholland -- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

SUMMER SLAYCATION

4%

Tate Clemons -- Xavier University

TWELFTH NIGHT

4%

Barry Mulholland -- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

THE TEMPEST

4%

Hannah Gregory -- Cincinnati Shakespeare

TWELFTH NIGHT

4%

Jeremy Dubin -- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

TRUE WEST

3%

Jay Dallas Benson -- Village Players of Fort Thomas

THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE

3%

Jeremiah Plessinger -- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk

SEUSSICAL

28%

- The Carnegie

FROZEN

23%

- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

12%

- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

10%

- Cincinnati Children’s Theater

CINDERELLA

9%

- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

FIONA

7%

- Ensemble Theatre

SANTA CLAUS THE MUSICAL

5%

- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

FRITZ THE MUSICAL

4%

- Ensemble Theater

REINDEER GAMES

3%

- Childrens Theatre of Cincinnati

21%

The Carnegie

17%

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

9%

Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

7%

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

6%

Xavier University

6%

Loveland Stage Company

5%

The Footlighters, Inc.

4%

Cincinnati Music Theatre

3%

Cincinnati Young People's Theatre

3%

Incline Theatre

3%

Cincinnati Shakespeare

2%

Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

2%

Bart's Bards

2%

Ensemble Theatre

2%

Cincinnati Opera

2%

CenterStage Players

2%

Cincinnati Children’s Theater

1%

Mariemont Players

1%

Village Players of Fort Thomas

1%

Cincinnati LAB Theatre

