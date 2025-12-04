IT'S FRITZ! Comes to Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

🎭 NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati will present the sequel to its bestselling show of all time with the world premiere of It’s Fritz! from Cincinnati native Zina Camblin and ETC composer David Kisor. Everyone knows Fiona the hippo, but her little brother Fritz is still figuring out who he wants to be. In this new family-friendly musical, Hippo Cove’s newest arrival is ready to wade out of the background and into his own big moment. Playing December 3 – 31, 2025, this world premiere musical is holiday fun for the entire family! Directed by D. Lynn Meyers.

Having a world-famous big sister makes Fritz wonder if there’s any spotlight left for him. When he sets out to find what makes him special, the path isn’t always clear, but with some help from the zoo’s colorful cast of animals, Fritz discovers that standing out starts by listening, learning, and leaning on those who believe in you. Full of humor and heart—and a few muddy puddles along the way!—this is a story about family, finding your place, and the courage it takes to create your own splash.

“Even though it’s a sequel, you don’t have to have seen the first one to enjoy the second,” says ETC’s Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. “We catch up on some of the things that happened to Fiona since we ended the first story. In this musical Fiona and Fritz are best friends, so it’s a beautiful story of the love of a big sister for her little brother. I’m thrilled we get to shine a light on the extraordinary work that the Cincinnati Zoo does, not only in the way they care for these marvelous animals, but in what they bring to our city. It’s a real privilege to be able to tell a story that, without them, wouldn’t exist.”

Cast includes Michael G. Bath (Hugh), Sara Mackie (Bibi), Andrew Maloney (Pelican/Zander), Brooke Steele (Colobus Monkey/Diana), Brandi La’Sherrill (Zoe), R. DeAndré Smith (Tucker), KG Rucker (Audrey), Maddi O’Connell (Fiona), TaShauna Ajoi Jenkins (Bearcat), Char Adams (Dudley/Kudu), Abigail Dirr (Baby Cheetah), and Elliet Malatesta (Baby Cheetah). Additionally, Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati welcomes the following performers in their ETC debuts: Montez Jenkins Copeland (Giraffe/Dr. Cornelius), Krishangi Allin (Baby Kudu), Troian Butler (Fritz), Grace Caccavari (Baby Cheetah/Zoo Goer), and Allyson van Haaren (Baby Sloth).



Production team: Brian c. Mehring (Resident Scenic & Lighting Designer), Steve Goers (Music Director), Dee Anne Bryll (Choreographer), Maria Fernanda Ortiz Lopez (Costume Designer), Jake Tillmann (Sound Designer), Becca Schall (Projection Designer), Shannon Rae Lutz (Properties Curator & Design Assistant), and Jacob Dowell (Technical Director). Production Stage Manager is Margot Whitney. Assistant Stage Manager is Lexi Muller.