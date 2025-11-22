Video: CincyPlay's BECAUSE YOU'RE MINE Sneak Peek - Walk the Line

🎭 NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Celebrate the great loves and love songs in country music with Because You're Mine, a limited-run ode to the genre running at Cincinnati Playhouse In The Park December 3 through 23. Versatile, multi-instrumental performers bring their amazing talent and passion for country music to the Rosenthal Shelterhouse stage in this intimate, musical revue.

From iconic duos to contemporary torch songs, Because You’re Mine features singers and songwriters like: Johnny Cash and June Carter, Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner, George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn, John Prine and Iris DeMent, and so many more.

Check out a first look at "Walk the Line" from Because You're Mine!