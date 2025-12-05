ELF THE MUSICAL JR. Opens At The Emery Theater With The Children’s Theatre Of Cincinnati

🎭 NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati is presenting ELF THE MUSICAL JR. as its second production in the newly reimagined Emery Theater, where Buddy the Elf has officially been spotted spreading cheer in Over-the-Rhine. The holiday favorite opens tonight at 7 PM, launching a multi-week run designed for family audiences. Tickets are available at thechildrenstheatre.com.

As part of TCT’s inaugural season in its restored home, the production invites audiences into a magical world that blends historic architecture with modern theatrical design. Buddy’s journey—discovering his identity, transforming New York City, and reminding audiences that “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear”—unfolds in a 70-minute, intermission-free performance ideal for ages 4 and up.

Kim Kern, President & CEO of The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, said, “The Emery Theater is more than a stage. It’s a symbol of Cincinnati’s cultural heartbeat. To continue this exciting new chapter with a story as joyful and spirited as Elf The Musical JR. feels incredibly special. We can’t wait to welcome families back to The Emery for our first holiday production in this extraordinary space.”

Directed and choreographed by former TCT Company Manager and Associate Artistic Director Eric Byrd—now a faculty member of CCM's musical theatre department—the production features music direction by Julie Spangler, scenic design by Samantha Reno, lighting design by Jessica Drayton, original costume design by Jeff Shearer, and video design by Lightborne Communications.

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES

Friday, December 5, 2025 – 7 PM (Opening Night)

Saturday, December 6 – 2 PM & 5 PM

Sunday, December 7 – 2 PM

Saturday, December 13 – 11 AM & 2 PM*

Sunday, December 14 – 2 PM

Saturday, December 20 – 2 PM & 5 PM

Sunday, December 21 – 2 PM & 5 PM

*ASL and Audio Described Performance on Saturday, December 13 at 2 PM.