World Premiere of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY & More Set for Northlight Theatre 2023-2024 Season

Northlight Theatre has announced its 2023-2024 season, opening with the critically-acclaimed Broadway hit Birthday Candles by Noah Haidle, directed by Jessica Thebus; the murder mystery made famous by Alfred Hitchcock Dial M for Murder, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the original by Frederick Knott and directed by Georgette Verdin; the suspenseful 2022 Pulitzer Prize Finalist Selling Kabul by Sylvia Khoury, directed by Hamid Dehghani; and the world premiere of John Patrick Shanley's Brooklyn Laundry, directed by BJ Jones. One title is yet to be announced.

"Artistic Director BJ Jones comments, "Our audience has told us time and again how much they appreciate the eclectic nature of our work. As Northlight plans for a bold and exciting future, we've been surveying our audience, and we're delighted that new work is their favorite work at Northlight: fresh projects, like next season's world premiere of Brooklyn Laundry by John Patrick Shanley, or even a new adaptation of a familiar title, like Jeffrey Hatcher's Dial M For Murder. We are highlighting exciting artists, like Hamid Dehghani in Andy Warhol in Iran who is returning to direct Selling Kabul; our new Associate Artistic Director Georgette Verdin, who will direct Dial M; and Chicagoland favorite Kate Fry starring in Birthday Candles, directed by Northlight veteran Jessica Thebus. With this upcoming season, we continue to deliver on our promise of producing compelling, inspiring, and entertaining work."

The 2023-2024 season includes:

BIRTHDAY CANDLES

By Noah Haidle

Directed by Jessica Thebus

Featuring Kate Fry

September 7 - October 8, 2023

Opening: Friday, September 15, 2023

Ernestine Ashworth spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. Five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one cake baked over a century.

DIAL M FOR MURDER

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

From the original by Frederick Knott

Directed by Georgette Verdin

November 30- December 31, 2023

Opening: Friday, December 8, 2023

A new version of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock's masterpiece!

Tony Wendice married his wife Margot for money, neglected her, got jealous of her affair, and now he wants her dead. In his meticulous planning of the perfect crime, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will ensnare them both in this edge-of-your-seat adaptation of a modern classic.

The Lead Sponsor for Dial M for Murder is Byline Bank.

SELLING KABUL

By Sylvia Khoury

Directed by Hamid Dehghani

January 25 - February 25, 2024

Opening: Friday, February 2, 2023

The 2022 Pulitzer Prize Finalist is a suspenseful drama about family and sacrifice. Taroon once served as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. Now that the Americans have withdrawn - along with their promises of protection - Taroon spends his days in hiding, a target of the increasingly powerful Taliban. On the eve of his son's birth, he must choose between staying safe but trapped in his sister's apartment or risking his life to see his child.

BROOKLYN LAUNDRY

By John Patrick Shanley

Directed by BJ Jones

April 11- May 12, 2024

Opening: Friday, April 19, 2023

A world premiere from the Pulitzer, Tony, and Oscar-award winning author of Moonstruck, Doubt, and Outside Mullingar!

Fran is chronically single, has piles of bills, and finds Owen obnoxious. Owen has a bad back, runs a laundry, and thinks Fran is gloomy. And then he asks her out. After years of putting the rest of her family first, Fran is ready to make the leap toward her own romantic dreams. Little does she know that even bigger challenges are headed her way.

Curtain times are: Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Subscriptions to the 2023-2024 Northlight Season are available at northlight.org/subscribe or 847.673.6300.

Subscriptions range in price from $127-$289. Flex pass options are $129-$189. With its wide range of ticket prices, discounted subscription packages and complimentary parking, Northlight remains of one of the best theatrical values in Chicagoland. Package options include traditional 5-Play Packages, 4-Play Packages, and Flex Packages. Subscriptions are available at northlight.org/subscribe or 847.673.6300.

The complete 2023-2024 season will be performed in theater's current location at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie, IL.