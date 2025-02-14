Winifred Haun & Dancers to Present 6th Annual FIRST DRAFT: New Work by Chicago area Dancemakers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winifred Haun & Dancers will present the 6th semi-annual FIRST DRAFT: New Work by Chicago area Dancemakers from March 7 to 9 at Links Hall. FIRST DRAFT 2025 will feature 3 programs over 3 evenings, with 13 new works created by 12 Chicago area choreographers. Each program will feature 8-9 dancemakers.

The purpose of FIRST DRAFT is to give local choreographers and dancers the opportunity to see and present their latest works in a professionally produced context. The public presentation of a nearly completed dance work is an essential step for dancemakers as they develop high quality, new work. FIRST DRAFT also gives audiences the chance to experience new work and discover new dance artists.

FIRST DRAFT 2025 will also present a VIP Event following the March 9 performance and two other Community events: the Community Dancer Project and a Master Class. (See the FIRST DRAFT Summary of Events below for more details.)

FIRST DRAFT 2025 - Choreographers and Works

Prince Adrean, currently a performer with Muntu Dance Theater, will present his latest dance, “A Body Named…” Created especially for WH&D’s 3rd Coast Contemporary Dancers, “A Body Named…” is a group work that examines self-identity and the challenges of staying true to yourself, while being shaped by the expectations and perceptions of others.

Eona Carey is a Company Dancer with Winifred Haun & Dancers. She will present a group work for 6 dancers, “Wild Roots, Fugitive Blooms,” that explores nature's constant unfolding and changing which can create better, stronger, healthier, and whole human beings.

Sarita Smith Childs is creating an original work for 6 dancers from WH&D’s 3rd Coast Contemporary Dance program. The work is an evocative reflection on the power of community to unite us.

WH&D Company Dancer Robin Davis will present “cult/ure,” a work for 6 dancers to the music of Vienna Mozart Orchestra and Tears For Fears. “cult/ure” expresses the allure and impossibility of knowing the unknown.

Vernon Gooden, WH&D Assistant Choreographer, has created a solo "What Being Said,” that tells the tale of the inner journey we all take to understanding our inner strengths.The work will be danced by WH&D Assistant Choreographer Crystal Gurrola on Friday, March 7 and WH&D Assistant Artistic Director Julia Schaeffer on Sunday, March 9.

Irene Hsiao, acclaimed Chicago choreographer & dancer and WH&D Community Partner, will present her latest solo, which is currently untitled.

TJ Morris, a dance artist who performs with Movement Revolution Dance Crew, will perform his latest solo to an original sound design featuring hip hop, electronic dance music, and R&B. The work is semi-autobiographical and tells the story of a young artist’s journey learning to harness his inner strengths. The dance is currently untitled.

Julia Schaeffer, WH&D Assistant Artistic Director and Director of the 3rd Coast Contemporary Dance program, will present two new works, “What We Don’t See,” and “Gritty Ascent.” “What We Don’t See” was created especially for the talents of the 10 dancers in WH&D’s 3rd Coast Contemporary Dance program, and it explores themes of seeking, uncovering the self, duality, and curiosity. “Gritty Ascent” is a quartet for four women that explores and challenges society’s contradictory standards for people with female identifying bodies.

Sasha Yakovenko, WH&D Apprentice, will premiere a work for five dancers, “Prognosis,” that shows the different emotions and thoughts we experience when we have a near death experience. The sound design will blend different sound effects with music by Brian Enos, Jon Hopkins, Leo Abrahams, and others.

Dillon Zamora, Company Dancer for WH&D, now in his second season, will present a trio “An Ode to The Porcelain Throne,” featuring a sound design that includes songs from popular operas. The work is a dramatic retelling of the stories and lives lived in the bathroom.



