Video: Sasha Velour's THE BIG REVEAL LIVE SHOW at Steppenwolf Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Steppenwolf Theatre will present global drag icon Sasha Velour in her latest theatrical spectacular, The Big Reveal Live Show, coming to Chicago following sold out shows across the U.S. and Europe. Velour will take the Steppenwolf stage for three performances only August 1 – 3, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater. See footage here!



Tickets ($47* – $107*) are now on sale at sl or by calling the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. *Pricing includes an $8 handling fee

Known for her emotional, thoughtful and crowd-shaking reveals, The Big Reveal Live Show takes things to a whole new level as Velour goes further than she ever has before. Grounded in classic theater, the show takes on many forms over the course of 90 minutes: high-concept lip sync performances, artful oration, childhood film footage, video art and more. The Big Reveal Live Show shows this superstar at her most playful and hilarious. With a whip smart comedic script and side-splitting gags, Velour uses comedy as a way to disarm audiences and hit them with emotional truths. The show’s drag performances are accompanied by a diverse soundtrack ranging from Stevie Wonder to Britney Spears, Stephen Sondheim to Deep Purple.

Copies of Velour's book, The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag, will be available for sale at the show and purchasers will have a chance to get their copy signed by Velour after the performance.

