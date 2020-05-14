VIDEO: Jocelyn Bioh and Lili-Anne Brown Will Discuss SCHOOL GIRLS For The Goodman's LIVE @ FIVE Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

For this week's Live @ Five, The Goodman Theatre will welcome "School Girls, Or, the African Mean Girls Play" playwright Jocelyn Bioh and director Lili-Anne Brown!

Join the conversation about the play and their work moderated by Walter Director of Education and Engagement Willa Taylor and Maiysha Kai of The Root.

Tune into the video live on May 15 at 5pm CT (6pm EDT) below!

Don't forget to watch "School Girls" anytime now through May 31 at GoodmanTheatre.org/StreamSchoolGirls.





