The House Theatre Of Chicago Announces Reimagined Staging Of Hans Christian Anderson's THE SNOW QUEEN

The House Theatre of Chicago will launch its 20th Anniversary Season with an all-new wintertime tradition, a boldly reimagined staging of Hans Christian Anderson's beloved fable, The Snow Queen, November 17-January 2 at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division St., Chicago. Press opening is Sunday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information, visit thehousetheatre.com.

Adapted by new House Theatre Artistic Director Lanise Antoine Shelley, and directed by AmBer D. Montgomery, with magic by Dennis Watkins and puppets by Jesse Mooney-Bullock, holiday audiences will warm right up to this heartfelt winter fantasy adventure.

The story begins when the Snow Queen shares her magical mirror with cousins Kai and Quin. Her world is thrown into chaos, triggering a wintry race against time to conquer mankind's heartache that is ravaging the earth. Along the way, audiences meet an unforgettable host of vivid characters, heroes, and animals as the Snow Queen attempts to undo the pain that she herself has woven.

The House has formed a stellar company to tell Hans Christian Anderson's classic tale, infused with the company's hallmarks of magic, puppetry and music, with a fresh focus on the Snow Queen's seasonal relationships with the earth, and the magical power she is learning to wield. The cast features Molly Brennan (Womoon/Grandmother), Vero Maynez (Chione), Christine Mayland Perkins (River), Jackie Seijo (Quin), Thomas Tong (Harpier) and Vincent Williams (Kai).

The production team is Lanise Antoine Shelley, adaptor; AmBer Montgomery, director; Sully Ratke, scenic and costume design; Trey Brazeal, lighting design; Olanrewaju Adewole and Kevin O'Donnell, sound design and composition; Liviu Pasare, video design; Dennis Watkins, magic design; Jesse Mooney-Bullock, puppet design; Caitlin McCarthy, properties design; Hallie Gordon, creative producer; Derek Matson, dramaturg; Molly Brennan, accessibility coordinator; Matthew Yee, animation; and, Ben F. Locke, casting consultant.

The Snow Queen, a classic winter tale of redemption and hope, and ultimately, a celebration of all seasons, is ideal for ages 8 and up. Tickets, $20-$50, are on sale now at thehousetheatre.com. Groups of 10 or more can save up to 20 percent. Email boxoffice@thehousetheatre.com to organize a group visit to The House.

The Snow Queen is presented in the Chopin Theatre Upstairs Mainstage,

1543 W. Division St., in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Previews start November 12, 2021. Press opening is Sunday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. Performances run through January 2, 2022. Regular show times are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Runtime is 85 minutes, no intermission.