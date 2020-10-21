The Conspirators Announce Limited-Time Online Access To Their Two Major Works

The Conspirators are pleased to announce there is a pandemic going on and that they are presenting LIMITED RUN video showings of their two hit stage plays, Accidental Death of a Black Motorist (2019) and The Deckchairs, or Make the Titanic Great Again (2018) on their website, www.conspirewithus.org, available NOW through November 4, 2020, the day after the national election. There is no charge for viewing the plays, but would it kill you to make a small donation?

About Accidental Death of a Black Motorist

An ambitious actor infiltrates the confines of a police station where earlier, a falsely arrested black motorist "fell" from the 4th story window and was found dead on the street. Using his bag of tricks and supremely transcendent (!) character work, he puts the police detectives through an interrogation they can't keep up with, revealing damning secrets being withheld by the Force.

Updated and adapted by founding Conspirator Sid Feldman from the modern classic, Accidental Death of an Anarchist by Nobel Prize winner Dario Fo, Accidental Death of a Black Motorist drops Fo's story smack in the middle of Chicago and into one of America's worst abuses of power. The production was directed by Wm. Bullion. Great review here: http://www.buzznews.net/theatre/theatre-reviews/item/4737-the-joker-s-disciple-an-amazing-actor-in-accidental-death-of-a-black-motorist.html

About The Deckchairs, or Make the Titanic Great Again

All looks rich and glamorous in the First Class Salon of the RMS Titanic until P.T. Barnum-like huckster D.J. Drumpf crashes the party and vows to "make the Titanic great again!" An iceberg hits, hilarity and death ensue! Neo-commedia punk-theater perpetrators The Conspirators are at it again with another over-the-top original satire written by Sid Feldman and directed by Wm. Bullion.

Skewered targets in The Deckchairs include, but are not limited to, class war, the gospel of prosperity, willful ignorance, obscene monetization of basic human needs, and the early days of the current regime.

