Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL

Feed me or don’t feed the plant.

Your choice. The newest production at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire is that campy, creepy and funny Little Shop of Horrors. The book and music, written in 1982, are by that dynamic duo Howard Ashman and Alan Menken before they became Disney darlings (Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin).

Director/choreographer Tommy Rapley has this ensemble group of actors commanding the stage with every scene. The poor hero Seymour (Jackson Evans), his boss Mr. Mushnick (Mark David Kaplan) and Seymour’s secret love Audrey (Maya Rowe) keep the audience engaged, smiling and, at times, gasping. Then there’s Audrey’s masochist boyfriend and horrifying dentist Orin (Andrew Mueller) who embodies creepy. The trio of storytellers Crystal (Lydia Burke), Chiffon (Miciah Lathan) and Ronnette (Daryn Whitney Harrell) with their harmonies tell the story. We are never sure if they are part of the Plant’s plans.

The voice of Audrey II is the always entertaining Lorenzo Rush, Jr. In this staging, the Plant is moveable as it gets bigger. It is manipulated by Garret Lutz from the outside and not inside. The Plant itself looks like a cross between an alligator and a dragon. Audrey II does not have anyone inside to move the Plant. Audrey’s voice comes from above the stage in one of the tech booths. Lorenzo Rush is watching and voicing inside the booth.

This dark tale is about wanting fame and fortune or the other choice of a somewhat dull and not fortuitous choice. As the Plant grows due to Seymour feeding it humans, the Plant really wants to control the world. Seymour thinks he will make Audrey love him by becoming successful so he finds ways to keep the Plant growing and becoming celebrities. Audrey doesn’t need that. She just wants someone who loves for herself. Orin the dentist only loves himself and putting down other people and also hurting them. Mr. Mushnick is happy his flower shop is making money and getting more customers. Seymour does realize what is happening and tries to rectify the situation but, alas, it goes terribly wrong. Mason Moss conducts the orchestra. It is a toe tapping score and has some very moving songs as well.

This version of Little Shop is entertaining and it is OK to bring the kids. The question about fame and fortune never truly goes away no matter how much we think we are above it. This production shows how it can spiral and descend downward. Just remember, don’t feed the plant.

