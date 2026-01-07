TOM SAWYER To Open At Overshadowed Theatrical Productions

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Overshadowed Theatrical Productions will present The Adventures of Tom Saywer - TYA beginning Friday, January 23 and closing Saturday, February 7, 2026.

This musical adaptation of the classic Mark Twain tale follows mischievous Tom Sawyer who unexpectedly stumbles into a mystery with hidden treasure, new friends, and a deadly foe.

"It's fun, it's fast, it's lively. What also makes this show unique is that it speaks to young boys. It's something parents can enjoy with their children, and community members will have a really beautiful time," director Jessica Means said.

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, adapted by Don Schlitz and Ken Ludwig, opened on Broadway in 2001. It received two Tony nominations and featured Frozen alum, Kristen Bell.

The toe-tapping musical will run from January 23 to February 7 with performances on Fridays at 7:30pm and Saturdays at 2pm and 7:30pm. Friday performances will also feature a talk-back sessions with the cast immediately following the show.

Overshadowed Theatrical Productions has provided quality, family-friendly drama that entertains, inspires, and promotes a Biblical message for over 20 years. Along with providing a positive community experience, Overshadowed has also sought to train and encourage the next generation of theater performers and crew.