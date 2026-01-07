Sandy Shinner Will Step Down as Shattered Globe's Producing Artistic Director

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Widely respected Chicago theater artist Sandy Shinner has announced she is stepping down as Producing Artistic Director of Shattered Globe Theatre.

Shinner joined Shattered Globe as the company's first Producing Artistic Director in 2013 and has steered the Ensemble's artistic, production and institutional direction for 13 years. Her decision is far from a farewell, however, as she will remain a member of the SGT Ensemble and looks forward to continuing collaborating with the company as a director and advisor on future projects. In the meantime, the Shattered Globe board has retained Arts Progress to conduct a national search for Shinner's replacement, with plans to announce a successor in spring 2026.

“Shattered Globe has been my artistic home for 13 years," said Shinner. "Collaborating with the multi-talented SGT Ensemble has been a highlight of my career. I'm extremely proud of everything we have accomplished together, including creating nearly 30 memorable productions, increasing salaries for artists, building a staff and relationships with new playwrights, directors, actors and designers, growing our unique Protégé training program, and launching SGT's inaugural Global Playwrights Series, our new play development program.”

﻿“While there never seems to be a perfect time for a transition, it's time for a new artistic leader to address our complicated times with a bold vision and chart the Ensemble's course for the next decade," Shinner added. “I am grateful to our donors, the foundations that have supported SGT's goals, our Ensemble and board, and the devoted audiences who support our work. I look forward to continuing as an Ensemble member, enjoying the fellowship of the theater artists who have been so important in my life, pursuing new projects and welcoming a new artistic leader to SGT.”

“Under Sandy's leadership, Shattered Globe is in a strong artistic position in Chicago's theater community,” said SGT Board President Sara Mushlitz. “Sandy wasn't afraid to take risks, such as our 2023 American premiere of London Road, a gamble that turned out to be one of the most acclaimed productions in SGT history. She was relentless in her pursuit of artistic excellence, recently marked by winning three consecutive Jeff Awards for Best Production, including for last year's Lobby Hero, our top-selling show in 35 years. But Sandy's biggest accomplishment has been diversifying the Ensemble so Shattered Globe could continue to grow and prosper, making it both multigenerational and a reflection of the city of Chicago.”

AmBer Montgomery, SGT Associate Artistic Director, said, “Sandy Shinner has done an indescribable amount for both the artists of Shattered Globe Theatre and the Chicago theater community at large. She has a rare gift for cultivating deep, long-standing relationships with our supporters and collaborators—relationships that have truly shaped this company into what it is today. Her incredible legacy at Victory Gardens, her accomplished career as a director, and her generosity as a mentor to artists like myself make her one of Chicago's most extraordinary theatermakers. The next leader will have enormous shoes to fill. We're so excited for Sandy as she begins this next chapter as an artist, active ensemble member, and continued contributor to the arts. We love her deeply, and her impact will be felt here for many years to come.”

Speaking for the Ensemble, Shattered Globe founding member Linda Reiter said, “Words cannot express our gratitude to Sandy Shinner for 13 years of dedication to strengthening and growing Shattered Globe Theatre. In 2013 she joined our company as our first Producing Artistic Director and we couldn't have made a better choice. Her enthusiasm and love of theater is contagious. Her talent as a director and producer is exemplary. She's a perceptive and forthright visionary for inclusivity and hope. Fortunately, Sandy will still be an active Ensemble member, so we can look forward to many more years of collaboration. On behalf of the SGT Ensemble, we thank Sandy from the bottom of our hearts and wish her the very best in future adventures.”

Shinner (she/her) joined Shattered Globe in October 2013 as the theater's first Producing Artistic Director. Her SGT directing credits include Sally Nemeth's Mill Fire, Scott McPherson's Marvin's Room, Will Snider's How to Use a Knife and Deborah Zoe Laufer's Be Here Now. The former Associate Artistic Director of Victory Gardens Theater, she created the nationally known IGNITION! Festival, served as co-director of the Access Project, and, with then Artistic Director Dennis Zacek and Managing Director Marcelle McVay, accepted the 2001 Regional Theater Tony Award on behalf of Victory Gardens. She has directed over 85 plays at theaters including Victory Gardens, Remy Bumppo, American Blues, the University of Virginia, Actors Theater of Louisville's Humana Festival, Steppenwolf's First Look Repertory of New Work, New York's 78th Street Theater Lab, and the Sacramento Theater Company, among others. Her production of Trying by Joanna McClelland Glass transferred to New York, and her direction was nominated for the Joe A. Callaway Award. Shinner received the 2013 Kathryn V. Lamkey Spirit Award from the Equal Employment Opportunity Committee of Actors' Equity Association for her commitment to diversity and non-traditional casting. She has been recognized as one of “50 Top Players” by Newcity and a “Chicagoan of the Year” by the Chicago Tribune. She is an adjunct professor at DePaul's Theatre School.

Currently celebrating its 35th anniversary, Shattered Globe has begun rehearsals for its Midwest Premiere of Morning, Noon, and Night, a mind-bending exploration of teens, family, surveillance, and connection in a post-pandemic world by Obie Award-winning playwright Kirsten Greenidge, directed by AmBer Montgomery. Previews start February 13. Press opening is Thursday, February 19 at 7:30 p.m. Performances run through March 28 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets, on sale now, are $20-$60. For tickets and information, visit sgtheatre.org.