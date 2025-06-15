Review: PIPPIN at BrightSide Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Everything has its season. Everything has its time.

So begins Pippin’s search for meaning and significance. This 1972 musical written by Roger O. Hirson with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz – yes of Godspell and Wicked fame – and directed by Bob Fosse, is the current production at BrightSide Theatre. It originally stared John Rubenstein as Pippin and Ben Vereen as Leading Player. The musical is set as a traveling performance troupe and the Leading Player (Asia Posey) and the other Players invite the audience to watch their show in the telling of Pippin (Tommy O’Brien), the son of King Charlemagne (Stan Austin) and his search for meaning and purpose. He is just out of college and returns home. He spends time with his stepmother Fastrada (Michelle Bolliger) and her son, Lewis (Thomas Ferro) getting to know them.

Charlemagne is going into battle and Pippin persuades him to take him along as a warrior. It is successful. Charlemagne sets off for another battle and Pippin is disillusioned and disappears to the country where his grandmother (Cheryl Newman) tells him to stop worrying about his future and enjoy the comforts and pleasures of the present. Oh how he does! It becomes overwhelming and he forces the women away. He realizes relationships without love can leave you feeling vacant and empty. Leading Player tells Pippin fulfillment will happen if he fights against his father’s tyrannical ways and he agrees. Pippin confronts his father and assassinates him. As king, Pippin brings peace to the land but it unravels and he reverts to the tyrannical practices of his father. After Pippin asks Leading Player to revive his father, he falls into despair and collapses.

A widowed farm owner, Catherine (Meghan Kessel) finds him. She has him help as a farmhand. After comforting her son Theo (Evelyn Dorough), Pippin finds himself attracted to Catherine. As time goes by, Pippin realizes he is too comfortable in their relationship and leaves, still striving to find purpose. Alone on a stage, Pippin is surrounded by Leading Player and the other Players. They tell him the only fulfilling thing will be their one perfect act, the Finale. Pippin will light himself on fire and become one with flame. They convince him to sacrifice his life for one burst of glory. Just as he is about to do it, he realizes there has to be something other than death. Catherine and Theo appear. Pippin realizes his purpose was never magic or spectacle. It is to live an ordinary life. Catherine asks Pippin how he feels. He replies “Trapped but in a good way”.

Under the direction of Jeffrey Cass, this ensemble of 16, plus an amazing orchestra conducted by Phil Videckis, brings Schwartz’ fantasy to new life. Aria Brynne’s choreography is stellar. Cheryl Newman’s costumes are eye-popping: beautiful colors and styles. Pippin is the last production of the current season. I believe most of us can say we have strived to live an exemplary life. Pippin gives you options to ponder. As you watch this production, let the pondering begin.

