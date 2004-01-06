First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; JEKYLL & HYDE Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Claudia Hommel/Cabaret Connexion
- FROM CHICAGO TO PARIS WITH LOVE
- Working In Concert
9%
Tina Burner
- WITCH PERFECT
- The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare
8%
Patti LuPone
- A LIFE IN NOTES
- Chicago Lyric Opera
8%
Jessie Mueller
- SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES
- Studebaker
8%
Christopher Piatt
- THE PAPER MACHETE
- The Green Mill
7%
Kelli O’Hara
- SOLO
- Steppenwolf
7%
Dani Pike
- TELL ME ON A SUNDAY
- Theo Ubique
6%
Tori Wynn
- NEWS AT THE END OF THE WORLD
- Lincoln Lodge
5%
Kendall Bollam
- MISCAST CABARET
- The Theatre of Western Springs
4%
Liz Callaway
- TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM
- Studebaker
4%
Tammy O'Reilly
- MISCAST CABARET
- Theatre of Western Springs
4%
Stage Coach Players
- THE MISCAST PROJECTION
- Stage Coach Players
4%
Gary John Miller
- ALMOST ROCKY
- Black Out Cabaret Theater at the Second City
3%
Mari Joy
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- CIRCA Pintig
3%
Kayle Boye
- CALL ME ELIZABETH
- Pride Series Theatre
3%
Irene Michaels
- THE OUR HOUSE BAND FEATURING IRENE MICHAELS
- Epiphany Center for the Arts
3%
Peter Engel Storms
- A SOLSTICE CONCERT, PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS C21 WOMEN’S ENSEMBLE
- Schweikher House
2%
Gina Knight
- CLOSE TO KAREN
- DesPlaines Theater
2%
Nolan Webster
- MAGIC VS SCIENCE
- Stars & Garters
2%
Thom Britton
- FREAKSHOW & TELL
- Stars & Garters
2%
Michael Shayan
- AVAAZ
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Thom Britton
- MAGIC VS SCIENCE
- Stars & Garters
1%
The Our House Band featuring Irene Michaels
- THE OUR HOUSE BAND FEATURING IRENE MICHAELS
- Epiphany Center for the Arts
1%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ariel Spires
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
12%
Tor Campbell
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
8%
Kelsey Krigas
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
7%
Todd D. Bulmash
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
7%
Billy Seger
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
5%
Maddie Shelton
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
5%
Alexzandra Sarmiento
- 42 BALLOONS
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
4%
Sarah Canon
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Derek Van Barham
- AMÉLIE
- Kokandy Productions
3%
Maddie Shelton
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
3%
Thomas McMahon
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
3%
Sara Dolins
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW IN CONCERT
- Youz Guyz Entertainment
3%
Elle Laesch
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Brenda Didier
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%
Donica Seminaro
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Jenny Vause
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Jennifer Hemphill
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Joe Savino
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Chaz Wolcott
- SATURDAY NIGHY FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Donica Seminaro
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
John Marshall Jr.
- HAIRSPRAY
- Beverly Arts Center
2%
RJ Cecott
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Jocelyn Adamski
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%
Tim Huggenberger
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Surging Films & Theatrics
2%
Grey Sindaco
- 12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ben Kress
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
8%
Terri Devine
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
6%
Mary Grace Martens
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
5%
Hannah Andruss
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
5%
Bee Gable
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
5%
Alyson Meyers
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
4%
Gina Barrett
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
4%
Mary Nora Wolf
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
4%
Cheryl Newman
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
Bethany Nelson
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Jade Andrews
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Bethany Nelson
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Starlight Theater
3%
Chakira Doherty
- FROZEN
- Timber Lake Playhouse
3%
Donica Seminaro
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions, NFP
2%
Joelle Beranek
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Terri Devine
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Dede Ayite + Nikiya Mathis
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Elly Burke
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Donica Seminaro
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Patty Halajian
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%
Victoria Benson
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Mark Burrows
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
1%
Victoria Jablonski
- THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL
- Idle Muse Theatre
1%
Lori D'Asta
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
1%
Benjamin Mills
- BIG TIME TOPPERS
- Theatre L'Acadie
1%Best Dance Production SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- RVC starlight Theatre
35%SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
35%CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
30%Best Direction Of A Musical
Tor Campbell
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
8%
Jason Harrington
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
7%
Cordaro Johnson
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
6%
Travis Monroe Neese
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
6%
Billy Surges
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Surging Films & Theatrics
5%
Tammy Heerde
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
4%
Chris Seminaro
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions NFP
4%
Christopher D. Brady
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
4%
Matt Canon
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Clarissa Dahlhauser
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight
3%
Ashley Becher
- CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
3%
Eddie Sugarman
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Tyler McMahon
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
3%
Christian Fleming
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Derek Van Barham
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
2%
Cortney Jo Newby
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
2%
Jocelyn Adamski
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%
Derek Van Barham
- AMELIE
- Kokandy Productions
2%
Tyler McMahon
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
2%
Jennifer Hemphill
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Chris Seminaro
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Taylor Weisz
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
Connor Gallagher
- TITANIC
- Marriott Theatre
2%
Christopher Pazdernik
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Theo Ubique
2%
Pam Turlow
- SWEET CHARITY
- Wheaton Drama
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Charles Askenaizer
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
9%
Adam Thatcher
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
7%
Jason Harrington
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
5%
Alex Mallory
- THE CAVE
- A Red Orchid Theatre
4%
Matt Canon
- THE MATCHMAKER
- Big Deal Productions
4%
Tyler McMahon
- STEEL MAGNOLIS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
4%
Greg Kolack
- NOISES OFF!
- The Theatre of Western Springs
4%
Alicia Hall
- CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- College of Lake County
3%
Winkk
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
3%
Whitney White
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
3%
dado
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
3%
Matthew Masino
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
3%
Audrey Francis
- YOU WILL GET SICK
- Steppenwolf Theatre
3%
Grey Sindaco
- 12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
3%
Wm Bullion
- CHICAGO COP MACBETH
- The Conspirators
3%
BJ Jones
- THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION
- Northlight Theatre
2%
Christina Casano
- THE F*CK HOUSE
- Strawdog Theatre Company
2%
Jackson Nielsen & Patrick Murphy
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Stage Coach Players
2%
Dan Hitzemann
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
2%
Dado
- VEAL
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
Jake Heelein
- NO EXIT
- Silverstage Theatre Company
2%
Dalia Ashurina
- IRAQ, BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
2%
Marc Bruni
- BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Esteban Cruz
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- CityLit Theater
2%
Scott Westerman
- MISERY
- Citadel Theatre Company
2%Best Ensemble SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
7%RENT
- Highland Park Players
7%HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
6%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
6%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
5%RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
4%DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
4%RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
3%NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
2%SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Starlight Theater
2%MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
2%JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions, NFP
2%XANADU
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
1%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
1%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
1%DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY SIDED TEVERN
- Broadway Playhouse
1%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW IN CONCERT
- Youz Guyz Entertainment
1%ROCK OF AGES
- Timber Lake Playhouse
1%TITANIC
- Marriott Theatre
1%SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
G. 'Max' Maxin IV (Projections) and Brandon Wardell (Lighting)
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
8%
Marissa Gil
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
8%
Joel Zishuk
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
7%
Levi Wilkins
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
7%
Bryan Rivera
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%
Brighton
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
4%
Amina Gilbert
- NOT BITTER NOR SWEET
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
4%
Levi J. Wilkins
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
4%
Amina Gilbert
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
4%
Will Knox & Billy Surges
- RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
3%
Will Knox & Billy Surges
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Surging Films & Theatrics
3%
G. Max Maxin IV
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
3%
Kurt Ottinger
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
Gabrielle Tifft
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Abby Beggs
- MACBETH
- Three Of Cups Theatre Company
3%
Dante Orfei
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
3%
Christine Binder
- IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
3%
José Santiago
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
3%
Denise Karczewski
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%
Maaz Ahmed
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Seojung Jang
- PASSION
- Blank
2%
Joel Zishuk
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW IN CONCERT
- Youz Guyz Entertainment
1%
Heather Hauskins
- CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
1%
Emily Blanquera
- RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR
- Bramble Theatre Company
1%
Conchita Avitia
- ONE PARTY CONSENT
- First Floor Theater
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Aaron Kaplan
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
13%
Shawn McIntire
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
8%
Elliot Bell
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
6%
Claire Dixon
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
6%
Aaron Kaplan
- PASSION
- Blank
4%
Tammy O'Reilly
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
4%
Cassandra Johnson-McGirk
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight Theatre
4%
Dominic Rincker
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
3%
Bonnie Brewer
- INTO THE WOODS
- Genesius Guild
3%
Andrew Luzwick
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions
3%
Aaron Zimmerman
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- point2pointproductions
3%
Marty Karlin
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Nick Sula
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
3%
Stephen Lopez
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
3%
Marty Karlin
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%
Andrew Luzwick/Kathy Gomberg
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions, NFP
2%
Ashley Grace Ryan
- BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Mark Miller-Cornejo
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Andrew Luzwick/Kathy Gomberg
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions, NFP
2%
Carolyn Brady
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%
Ryan Jensen
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Will Akins
- PIPPIN
- Genesius Guild
2%
Sara Cate Langham
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Wheaton Drama
2%
Ryan T Nelson
- TITANIC
- Marriott Theatre (Lincolnshire IL)
2%
Aaron Zimmerman
- RED AND THE WOLF
- Songbird Theatre
2%Best Musical HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
8%RENT
- Highland Park Players
8%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
7%DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
6%SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
5%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Wheaton Drama
5%RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
4%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight
3%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
3%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
3%INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Theatre
3%MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
2%TITANIC
- Marriott Theatre
2%AMELIE
- Kokandy Productions
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
2%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Genesius Guild
2%NEXT TO NORMAL
- point2pointproductions
2%42 BALLOONS
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%Best New Play Or Musical BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
13%ALWAYS SOMETHING THERE
- Marriott Theatre
10%AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN
- Story Theatre
8%ASHLAND AVENUE
- Goodman Theatre
6%SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
6%VEAL
- A Red Orchid Theatre
6%42 BALLOONS
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
5%ROME SWEET ROME
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
5%IRAQ, BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass
4%RED AND THE WOLF
- Songbird Theatre
4%NO SUCH THING
- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
4%GLÜ
- Timber Lake Playhouse
3%THINGS WITH FRIENDS
- American Theatre Company
3%QUEEN FOR A DAY
- Hell In A Handbag
3%UNDERCOVER
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
3%LEROY & LUCY
- Steppenwolf Theatre
3%THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION
- Northlight Theatre
3%DOGS
- Red Theater
2%NOT BITTER NOR SWEET
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR
- Bramble Theatre Company
2%R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL
- CityLit Theater
1%DRINK THE PAST DRY
- Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Co.
1%BIG TIME TOPPERS BY PATRICK VERMILLION
- Theatre L'Acadie
1%EVIL PERFECT
- Bramble Theatre Company
1%ONE PARTY CONSENT
- First Floor Theater
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Scott Spector
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
6%
Brielle Hope Horwitch
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
5%
Sammy Cruz
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
4%
Brandi Shantel
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
4%
Gabriel Levi
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
4%
Abriella Caravette
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
3%
Abbi Adjei-Perberg
- HAIRSPRAY
- College of Lake County
3%
Anna (Loring) Dawson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
3%
Catherine Rodriguez-O’Connor
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
3%
Alex McIntyre
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Aaron Stash
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
2%
Brandon Willard-Rose
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Austin Hendricks
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
Aurora Penepacker
- AMELIE
- Kokandy Productions
2%
Myles Mattsey
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
2%
Gillian O'Donnell
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
Lili Hartge
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Wheaton Drama
2%
Andrew Luzwick
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions
2%
Abraham Deitz-Green
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
2%
Madison Leeder
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Grace Hall
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
1%
Sonia Goldberg
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
1%
Erin Blaber
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
1%
Emily Gardenhire
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
1%
Brian Rabinowitz
- FIDDLER ON THEROOF
- Music On Stage
1%Best Performer In A Play
Ryan Hake
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
6%
Abby Naden
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
5%
RJ Cecott
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Allison Fradkin
- CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- College of Lake County
3%
Sarah Canon
- OUR TOWN
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Tyler Anthony Smith
- QUEEN FOR A DAY
- Hell In A Handbag
2%
Mattsen Heller
- JULIUS CAESAR
- STARLIGHT Theater
2%
Gianah Tomczak
- NO EXIT
- Silverstage Theatre Company
2%
Bryce Lederer
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Alex George
- ROSSUMS UNIVERSAL ROBOTS
- CityLit Theater
2%
Melody Rowland
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Tammy O'Reilly
- MISERY
- The Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Isabelle Grima
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Samantha Perzee
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
2%
Chillina Kennedy
- BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
James Lewis
- TITUS ANDRONICUS
- Redtwist Theatre
2%
Sean Collier
- CLUE
- The Rhode Center for the Arts
2%
Esteban Andres Cruz
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
Atra Asdou
- IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
2%
Lawrence E. Johnson Jr.
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
2%
Claire Yearman
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
2%
Amy Morton
- YOU WILL GET SICK
- Steppenwolf Theatre
2%
Paige Mayotte
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
2%
Michael D. Graham
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
2%
Gina Phillips
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
2%Best Play ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
8%MISERY
- Citadel Theatre Company
5%NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
4%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
4%SEVEN GUITARS
- CityLit Theater
4%OUR TOWN
- Deerfield Theater
4%MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
4%12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
3%NO EXIT
- Silverstage Theatre Company
3%SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co
3%BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
3%JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
3%MR. WOLF
- Steppenwolf Theatre Company
3%SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%LEAVING IOWA
- The Theatre Lab
2%AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
2%VEAL
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- CityLit Theater
2%IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
2%ALMOST, MAINE
- Stage Coach Players
2%CLUE
- The Rhode Center for the Arts
2%TITUS ANDRONICUS
- Redtwist Theatre
2%CHICAGO COP MACBETH
- The Conspirators
1%STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bob Knuth
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
7%
Kevin Sherrell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
7%
Kevin Rolfs
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
7%
Russ Hoganson
- DREAM GIRLS
- Drama Group
5%
Jonathan Berg-Einhorn
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
4%
Imani McDaniels
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
4%
Andrew Boyce
- YOU WILL GET SICK
- Steppenwolf
4%
Carmen Turner
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
4%
Arabella Zurbano
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
4%
Tyler McMahon
- INTO THE WOODS
- Genesius Guild
4%
Brandon Mechler
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Tyler McMahon/Angel Noelle
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
3%
Walt Spangler
- MR WOLF
- Steppenwolf
3%
Anna Burke
- MR. PARKER
- Open Space Arts
3%
Grant Sabin
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
3%
Mike Groark
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
3%
KC McGeorge
- DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY SIDED TAVERN
- Broadway Playhouse
3%
Becky Meissen
- CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
3%
Christian Fleming
- FROZEN
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Matthew Masino & Jon Yawn
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Gary Dennis
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Bob Knuth
- MISERY
- Citadel Theatre Company
2%
Christian Fleming
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Gary Dennis
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Bob Silton
- BIG THE MUSICAL
- Big Deal Productions
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Hill
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight Theatre
10%
Daniel Melendez
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
9%
Ron Edwards
- DREAM GIRLS
- Drama Group
7%
Quinten Harlan
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
7%
Mike Patrick
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
6%
Gareth Fry
- HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD
- Nederlander Theatre
5%
Cameron Griffiths
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
5%
Amina Gilbert
- NOT BITTER NOR SWEET
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
4%
Angela Joy Baldessare
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
4%
Stephanie Farina/Sarah Ramos
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Goodman Theatre
4%
Amina Gilbert
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co
3%
Max Thalhammer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
3%
Kurt Ottinger
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
Lindsay Jones
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Drury Lane Oakbrook
3%
Christie Chiles Twillie
- IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
3%
Paul Watson
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
2%
Michael Daly
- TITANIC
- Marriott Theatre
2%
Warren Levon
- SEVEN GUITARS
- CityLit Theater
2%
Warren Levon
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- CityLit Theater
2%
Josh Schmidt
- MR. WOLF
- Steppenwolf Theatre Company
2%
Caleb Ramos
- RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR
- Bramble Theatre Company
2%
Matt Reich
- AMELIE
- Kokandy
2%
Petter Wahlbäck
- MISERY
- Citadel Theatre Company
1%
Christopher Darbassie
- THE ANTIQUITIES
- Goodman
1%
Matthew Chase
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Addison Cuthbertson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
7%
Ajene Cooks
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
6%
Abby DeNault
- RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
4%
Danielle Piccolomini
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
4%
Allison Kraft
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
3%
Julianna Klecka
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
3%
Corey Mills
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
3%
Alex Trax
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
3%
Crystal Phillips-Pierce
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
3%
James Earl Jones II
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Marriott Theatre
3%
Joseph M. Fatigante
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
RJ Cecott
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
2%
Miles Kolby Meador
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
2%
LaShonna Holloway-Johnson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
2%
Emma Jean Eastlund
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
2%
Andrew Luzwick
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Cierra Weaver
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
August Forman
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
2%
Angel Noelle
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Cosmo Coniglio
- TWIHARD: AN UNAUTHORIZED TWILIGHT PARODY MUSICAL
- The Apollo Theatre
2%
Amy Brockman
- FOLLIES
- Wheaton Drama
1%
Julia Tassoni
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight
1%
Whitney Willard Wilkinson
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Surging Films & Theatrics
1%
Beth Nuckols
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
1%
Amelia Chavez
- INTO THE WOODS
- Genesius Guild
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Miguel Long
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus
6%
Al Katz-Mariani
- THE MATCHMAKER
- Big Deal Productions
6%
Abby Naden
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
5%
Anne Trodden
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
5%
Esteban Andres Cruz
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
4%
Ann Keen
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
4%
Nicki Rossi
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus
3%
Gina Sanfilippo
- DOUBT: A PARABLE
- Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Sara Thiel
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
Tyler Szarabajka
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
Tim Feeney
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Bonnie Brewer
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
2%
Khaleel Hawkins
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
2%
William Dick
- THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION
- Northlight Theatre
2%
Amy Ticho
- THE MATCHMAKER
- Big Deal Productions
2%
James Lewis
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Promethean Theatre Ensemble
2%
Grace Trivax
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Micheal Kott
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Will Allan
- ASHLAND AVENUE
- Goodman
2%
Ellen Daschler
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
2%
Greg Kolack
- DRACULA
- BrightSide Theatre
2%
Kayla Connelly
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
2%
Blake Malley
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Playhouse 38
2%
Bradford Stevens
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- CityLit Theater
2%
Dakota Hughes
- QUEEN FOR THE DAY
- Hell In A Handbag
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL!
- Timber Lake Playhouse
16%MARY POPPINS
- RVC Starlight Theatre
16%CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- College of Lake County
15%WILLY WONKA
- The Theatre of Western Springs
13%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION
- The Drama Group
10%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- The Theatre of Western Springs
9%MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
8%MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD
- Chicago Children's Theatre
6%THE QUEEN'S MUSEUM
- Citadel Theatre Company
5%HEART STRINGS
- Filament Theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre
RVC Starlight Theatre
8%
Uptown Music Theater
5%
Drama Group
5%
Invictus Theatre
5%
Steppenwolf Theatre Company
5%
Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
4%
Marriott Theatre (Lincolnshire IL)
4%
Prairie Center for the Arts
3%
Timber Lake Playhouse
3%
The Children's Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Wheaton Drama
3%
Lazy Susan Theatre Co
3%
Stage Coach Players
3%
Goodman Theatre
2%
Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
Summer Place Theatre
2%
HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Deerfield Theater
2%
The Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Silverstage Theatre Company
2%
Music On Stage
2%
Kokandy Productions
2%
Big Noise Theatre
1%
Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
1%