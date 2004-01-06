First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; JEKYLL & HYDE Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Claudia Hommel/Cabaret Connexion - FROM CHICAGO TO PARIS WITH LOVE - Working In Concert 9%

WITCH PERFECT

8%

Tina Burner -- The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare

A LIFE IN NOTES

8%

Patti LuPone -- Chicago Lyric Opera

SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES

8%

Jessie Mueller -- Studebaker

THE PAPER MACHETE

7%

Christopher Piatt -- The Green Mill

SOLO

7%

Kelli O’Hara -- Steppenwolf

TELL ME ON A SUNDAY

6%

Dani Pike -- Theo Ubique

NEWS AT THE END OF THE WORLD

5%

Tori Wynn -- Lincoln Lodge

MISCAST CABARET

4%

Kendall Bollam -- The Theatre of Western Springs

TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM

4%

Liz Callaway -- Studebaker

MISCAST CABARET

4%

Tammy O'Reilly -- Theatre of Western Springs

THE MISCAST PROJECTION

4%

Stage Coach Players -- Stage Coach Players

ALMOST ROCKY

3%

Gary John Miller -- Black Out Cabaret Theater at the Second City

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

3%

Mari Joy -- CIRCA Pintig

CALL ME ELIZABETH

3%

Kayle Boye -- Pride Series Theatre

THE OUR HOUSE BAND FEATURING IRENE MICHAELS

3%

Irene Michaels -- Epiphany Center for the Arts

A SOLSTICE CONCERT, PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS C21 WOMEN’S ENSEMBLE

2%

Peter Engel Storms -- Schweikher House

CLOSE TO KAREN

2%

Gina Knight -- DesPlaines Theater

MAGIC VS SCIENCE

2%

Nolan Webster -- Stars & Garters

FREAKSHOW & TELL

2%

Thom Britton -- Stars & Garters

AVAAZ

2%

Michael Shayan -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

MAGIC VS SCIENCE

1%

Thom Britton -- Stars & Garters

THE OUR HOUSE BAND FEATURING IRENE MICHAELS

1%

The Our House Band featuring Irene Michaels -- Epiphany Center for the Arts

DREAMGIRLS

12%

Ariel Spires -- The Drama Group

HAIRSPRAY

8%

Tor Campbell -- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

Kelsey Krigas -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

RENT

7%

Todd D. Bulmash -- Highland Park Players

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

5%

Billy Seger -- RVC Starlight Theatre

SHREK

5%

Maddie Shelton -- Spotlight Arts Collective

42 BALLOONS

4%

Alexzandra Sarmiento -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Sarah Canon -- Deerfield Theater

AMÉLIE

3%

Derek Van Barham -- Kokandy Productions

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Maddie Shelton -- Summer Place Theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY

3%

Thomas McMahon -- Theater for Charity

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW IN CONCERT

3%

Sara Dolins -- Youz Guyz Entertainment

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Elle Laesch -- RVC Starlight Theatre

DIANA: THE MUSICAL

2%

Brenda Didier -- Theo Ubique

XANADU

2%

Donica Seminaro -- HOTT Productions NFP

GREASE

2%

Jenny Vause -- RVC Starlight Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Jennifer Hemphill -- Timber Lake Playhouse

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

2%

Joe Savino -- The Theatre of Western Springs

SATURDAY NIGHY FEVER

2%

Chaz Wolcott -- Timber Lake Playhouse

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Donica Seminaro -- HOTT Productions NFP

HAIRSPRAY

2%

John Marshall Jr. -- Beverly Arts Center

NOISES OFF!

2%

RJ Cecott -- Theatre of Western Springs

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Jocelyn Adamski -- Music On Stage

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Tim Huggenberger -- Surging Films & Theatrics

12 ANGRY JURORS

2%

Grey Sindaco -- Beverly Theatre Guild

HAIRSPRAY

8%

Ben Kress -- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park

DREAMGIRLS

6%

Terri Devine -- The Drama Group

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Mary Grace Martens -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

ANGELS IN AMERICA

5%

Hannah Andruss -- Invictus Theatre

WAITRESS

5%

Bee Gable -- Timber Lake Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

4%

Alyson Meyers -- Summer Place Theatre

SHREK

4%

Gina Barrett -- Spotlight Arts Collective

RENT

4%

Mary Nora Wolf -- Highland Park Players

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Cheryl Newman -- BrightSide Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Bethany Nelson -- RVC Starlight Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Jade Andrews -- Deerfield Theater

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Bethany Nelson -- Starlight Theater

FROZEN

3%

Chakira Doherty -- Timber Lake Playhouse

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Donica Seminaro -- HOTT Productions, NFP

MISERY

2%

Joelle Beranek -- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center

MATILDA

2%

Terri Devine -- The Drama Group

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

2%

Dede Ayite + Nikiya Mathis -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Elly Burke -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

XANADU

2%

Donica Seminaro -- HOTT Productions NFP

DIANA: THE MUSICAL

2%

Patty Halajian -- Theo Ubique

RAGTIME

2%

Victoria Benson -- RVC Starlight Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Mark Burrows -- Music On Stage

THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL

1%

Victoria Jablonski -- Idle Muse Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Lori D'Asta -- The Theatre of Western Springs

BIG TIME TOPPERS

1%

Benjamin Mills -- Theatre L'Acadie

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

35%

- RVC starlight Theatre

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

35%

- Timber Lake Playhouse

CHICAGO

30%

- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

8%

Tor Campbell -- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

Jason Harrington -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

DREAMGIRLS

6%

Cordaro Johnson -- The Drama Group

RENT

6%

Travis Monroe Neese -- Highland Park Players

LEGALLY BLONDE

5%

Billy Surges -- Surging Films & Theatrics

SHREK

4%

Tammy Heerde -- Spotlight Arts Collective

JERSEY BOYS

4%

Chris Seminaro -- HOTT Productions NFP

RAGTIME

4%

Christopher D. Brady -- RVC Starlight Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Matt Canon -- Deerfield Theater

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Clarissa Dahlhauser -- RVC Starlight

CHICAGO

3%

Ashley Becher -- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Eddie Sugarman -- The Theatre of Western Springs

MATILDA

3%

Tyler McMahon -- The Drama Group

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

Christian Fleming -- Timber Lake Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Derek Van Barham -- Kokandy Productions

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Cortney Jo Newby -- Stage Coach Players

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Jocelyn Adamski -- Music On Stage

AMELIE

2%

Derek Van Barham -- Kokandy Productions

FREAKY FRIDAY

2%

Tyler McMahon -- Theater for Charity

WAITRESS

2%

Jennifer Hemphill -- Timber Lake Playhouse

XANADU

2%

Chris Seminaro -- HOTT Productions NFP

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Taylor Weisz -- Summer Place Theatre

TITANIC

2%

Connor Gallagher -- Marriott Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Christopher Pazdernik -- Theo Ubique

SWEET CHARITY

2%

Pam Turlow -- Wheaton Drama

ANGELS IN AMERICA

9%

Charles Askenaizer -- Invictus Theatre

MISERY

7%

Adam Thatcher -- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

5%

Jason Harrington -- BrightSide Theatre

THE CAVE

4%

Alex Mallory -- A Red Orchid Theatre

THE MATCHMAKER

4%

Matt Canon -- Big Deal Productions

STEEL MAGNOLIS

4%

Tyler McMahon -- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association

NOISES OFF!

4%

Greg Kolack -- The Theatre of Western Springs

CHARLOTTE'S WEB

3%

Alicia Hall -- College of Lake County

STILETTOS AND SUITS

3%

Winkk -- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

3%

Whitney White -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN

3%

dado -- A Red Orchid Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Matthew Masino -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

YOU WILL GET SICK

3%

Audrey Francis -- Steppenwolf Theatre

12 ANGRY JURORS

3%

Grey Sindaco -- Beverly Theatre Guild

CHICAGO COP MACBETH

3%

Wm Bullion -- The Conspirators

THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION

2%

BJ Jones -- Northlight Theatre

THE F*CK HOUSE

2%

Christina Casano -- Strawdog Theatre Company

ALMOST, MAINE

2%

Jackson Nielsen & Patrick Murphy -- Stage Coach Players

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

2%

Dan Hitzemann -- Wheaton Drama

VEAL

2%

Dado -- A Red Orchid Theatre

NO EXIT

2%

Jake Heelein -- Silverstage Theatre Company

IRAQ, BUT FUNNY

2%

Dalia Ashurina -- Lookingglass Theatre

BILLIE JEAN

2%

Marc Bruni -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

2%

Esteban Cruz -- CityLit Theater

MISERY

2%

Scott Westerman -- Citadel Theatre Company

SHREK

7%

- Spotlight Arts Collective

RENT

7%

- Highland Park Players

HAIRSPRAY

6%

- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

ANGELS IN AMERICA

5%

- Invictus Theatre

RAGTIME

4%

- RVC Starlight Theatre

DREAMGIRLS

4%

- The Drama Group

RENT

3%

- Surging Films & Theatrics

NOISES OFF!

2%

- Theatre of Western Springs

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

2%

- Timber Lake Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- Music On Stage

SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN

2%

- A Red Orchid Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

- Starlight Theater

MATILDA

2%

- The Drama Group

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

- Deerfield Theater

JERSEY BOYS

2%

- HOTT Productions, NFP

XANADU

2%

- HOTT Productions NFP

GREASE

1%

- RVC Starlight Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

- Stage Coach Players

FREAKY FRIDAY

1%

- Theater for Charity

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY SIDED TEVERN

1%

- Broadway Playhouse

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW IN CONCERT

1%

- Youz Guyz Entertainment

ROCK OF AGES

1%

- Timber Lake Playhouse

TITANIC

1%

- Marriott Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

1%

- Lazy Susan Theatre Co

ANGELS IN AMERICA

8%

G. 'Max' Maxin IV (Projections) and Brandon Wardell (Lighting) -- Invictus Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

8%

Marissa Gil -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

HAIRSPRAY

7%

Joel Zishuk -- Uptown Music Theater

DREAMGIRLS

7%

Levi Wilkins -- The Drama Group

RAGTIME

6%

Bryan Rivera -- RVC Starlight Theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY

4%

Brighton -- Theater for Charity

NOT BITTER NOR SWEET

4%

Amina Gilbert -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN

4%

Levi J. Wilkins -- A Red Orchid Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

4%

Amina Gilbert -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

RENT

3%

Will Knox & Billy Surges -- Surging Films & Theatrics

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Will Knox & Billy Surges -- Surging Films & Theatrics

INTO THE WOODS

3%

G. Max Maxin IV -- Kokandy Productions

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Kurt Ottinger -- BrightSide Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Gabrielle Tifft -- RVC Starlight Theatre

MACBETH

3%

Abby Beggs -- Three Of Cups Theatre Company

MISERY

3%

Dante Orfei -- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center

IRAQ BUT FUNNY

3%

Christine Binder -- Lookingglass Theatre

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

3%

José Santiago -- Timber Lake Playhouse

DIANA: THE MUSICAL

2%

Denise Karczewski -- Theo Ubique

WAITRESS

2%

Maaz Ahmed -- Timber Lake Playhouse

PASSION

2%

Seojung Jang -- Blank

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW IN CONCERT

1%

Joel Zishuk -- Youz Guyz Entertainment

CHICAGO

1%

Heather Hauskins -- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR

1%

Emily Blanquera -- Bramble Theatre Company

ONE PARTY CONSENT

1%

Conchita Avitia -- First Floor Theater

HAIRSPRAY

13%

Aaron Kaplan -- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park

THE WIZARD OF OZ

8%

Shawn McIntire -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

DREAMGIRLS

6%

Elliot Bell -- The Drama Group

RENT

6%

Claire Dixon -- Highland Park Players

PASSION

4%

Aaron Kaplan -- Blank

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

4%

Tammy O'Reilly -- The Theatre of Western Springs

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Cassandra Johnson-McGirk -- RVC Starlight Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Dominic Rincker -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Bonnie Brewer -- Genesius Guild

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Andrew Luzwick -- HOTT Productions

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Aaron Zimmerman -- point2pointproductions

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Marty Karlin -- Deerfield Theater

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Nick Sula -- Kokandy Productions

MATILDA

3%

Stephen Lopez -- The Drama Group

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Marty Karlin -- Music On Stage

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Andrew Luzwick/Kathy Gomberg -- HOTT Productions, NFP

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

Ashley Grace Ryan -- Timber Lake Playhouse

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Mark Miller-Cornejo -- RVC Starlight Theatre

XANADU

2%

Andrew Luzwick/Kathy Gomberg -- HOTT Productions, NFP

DIANA: THE MUSICAL

2%

Carolyn Brady -- Theo Ubique

GREASE

2%

Ryan Jensen -- RVC Starlight Theatre

PIPPIN

2%

Will Akins -- Genesius Guild

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Sara Cate Langham -- Wheaton Drama

TITANIC

2%

Ryan T Nelson -- Marriott Theatre (Lincolnshire IL)

RED AND THE WOLF

2%

Aaron Zimmerman -- Songbird Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

8%

- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park

RENT

8%

- Highland Park Players

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

DREAMGIRLS

6%

- The Drama Group

SHREK

5%

- Spotlight Arts Collective

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

- Wheaton Drama

RAGTIME

4%

- RVC Starlight Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

- Deerfield Theater

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

- RVC Starlight

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

- The Theatre of Western Springs

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

- Summer Place Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

3%

- Kokandy Theatre

MATILDA

2%

- The Drama Group

WAITRESS

2%

- Timber Lake Playhouse

RENT

2%

- Surging Films & Theatrics

TITANIC

2%

- Marriott Theatre

AMELIE

2%

- Kokandy Productions

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

- Stage Coach Players

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

- RVC Starlight Theatre

GREASE

2%

- RVC Starlight Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

2%

- HOTT Productions NFP

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

2%

- Timber Lake Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

2%

- Genesius Guild

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

- point2pointproductions

42 BALLOONS

2%

- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

BILLIE JEAN

13%

- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

ALWAYS SOMETHING THERE

10%

- Marriott Theatre

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN

8%

- Story Theatre

ASHLAND AVENUE

6%

- Goodman Theatre

SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN

6%

- A Red Orchid Theatre

VEAL

6%

- A Red Orchid Theatre

42 BALLOONS

5%

- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

ROME SWEET ROME

5%

- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

IRAQ, BUT FUNNY

4%

- Lookingglass

RED AND THE WOLF

4%

- Songbird Theatre

NO SUCH THING

4%

- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

GLÜ

3%

- Timber Lake Playhouse

THINGS WITH FRIENDS

3%

- American Theatre Company

QUEEN FOR A DAY

3%

- Hell In A Handbag

UNDERCOVER

3%

- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)

LEROY & LUCY

3%

- Steppenwolf Theatre

THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION

3%

- Northlight Theatre

DOGS

2%

- Red Theater

NOT BITTER NOR SWEET

2%

- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR

2%

- Bramble Theatre Company

R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL

1%

- CityLit Theater

DRINK THE PAST DRY

1%

- Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Co.

BIG TIME TOPPERS BY PATRICK VERMILLION

1%

- Theatre L'Acadie

EVIL PERFECT

1%

- Bramble Theatre Company

ONE PARTY CONSENT

1%

- First Floor Theater

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Scott Spector -- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

5%

Brielle Hope Horwitch -- Deerfield Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Sammy Cruz -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

DREAMGIRLS

4%

Brandi Shantel -- The Drama Group

RENT

4%

Gabriel Levi -- Highland Park Players

SHREK

3%

Abriella Caravette -- Spotlight Arts Collective

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Abbi Adjei-Perberg -- College of Lake County

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Anna (Loring) Dawson -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

RENT

3%

Catherine Rodriguez-O’Connor -- Highland Park Players

RAGTIME

2%

Alex McIntyre -- RVC Starlight Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Aaron Stash -- Deerfield Theater

MATILDA

2%

Brandon Willard-Rose -- The Drama Group

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Austin Hendricks -- Summer Place Theatre

AMELIE

2%

Aurora Penepacker -- Kokandy Productions

SHREK

2%

Myles Mattsey -- Spotlight Arts Collective

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Gillian O'Donnell -- Summer Place Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Lili Hartge -- Wheaton Drama

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Andrew Luzwick -- HOTT Productions

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Abraham Deitz-Green -- Uptown Music Theater

GREASE

2%

Madison Leeder -- RVC Starlight Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

1%

Grace Hall -- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Sonia Goldberg -- Kokandy Productions

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Erin Blaber -- The Theatre of Western Springs

WAITRESS

1%

Emily Gardenhire -- Timber Lake Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THEROOF

1%

Brian Rabinowitz -- Music On Stage

ANGELS IN AMERICA

6%

Ryan Hake -- Invictus Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

5%

Abby Naden -- BrightSide Theatre

NOISES OFF!

3%

RJ Cecott -- Theatre of Western Springs

CHARLOTTE'S WEB

3%

Allison Fradkin -- College of Lake County

OUR TOWN

3%

Sarah Canon -- Deerfield Theater

QUEEN FOR A DAY

2%

Tyler Anthony Smith -- Hell In A Handbag

JULIUS CAESAR

2%

Mattsen Heller -- STARLIGHT Theater

NO EXIT

2%

Gianah Tomczak -- Silverstage Theatre Company

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Bryce Lederer -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

ROSSUMS UNIVERSAL ROBOTS

2%

Alex George -- CityLit Theater

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

2%

Melody Rowland -- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center

MISERY

2%

Tammy O'Reilly -- The Theatre of Western Springs

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Isabelle Grima -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Samantha Perzee -- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association

BILLIE JEAN

2%

Chillina Kennedy -- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

TITUS ANDRONICUS

2%

James Lewis -- Redtwist Theatre

CLUE

2%

Sean Collier -- The Rhode Center for the Arts

SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN

2%

Esteban Andres Cruz -- A Red Orchid Theatre

IRAQ BUT FUNNY

2%

Atra Asdou -- Lookingglass Theatre

STILETTOS AND SUITS

2%

Lawrence E. Johnson Jr. -- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

2%

Claire Yearman -- Wheaton Drama

YOU WILL GET SICK

2%

Amy Morton -- Steppenwolf Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Paige Mayotte -- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association

ANGELS IN AMERICA

2%

Michael D. Graham -- Invictus Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Gina Phillips -- BrightSide Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA

8%

- Invictus Theatre

MISERY

5%

- Citadel Theatre Company

NOISES OFF!

4%

- Theatre of Western Springs

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

- BrightSide Theatre

SEVEN GUITARS

4%

- CityLit Theater

OUR TOWN

4%

- Deerfield Theater

MISERY

4%

- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center

12 ANGRY JURORS

3%

- Beverly Theatre Guild

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association

NO EXIT

3%

- Silverstage Theatre Company

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

- Lazy Susan Theatre Co

BILLIE JEAN

3%

- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

3%

- Chicago Shakespeare Theater

MR. WOLF

3%

- Steppenwolf Theatre Company

SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN

2%

- A Red Orchid Theatre

LEAVING IOWA

2%

- The Theatre Lab

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

2%

- Wheaton Drama

VEAL

2%

- A Red Orchid Theatre

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

2%

- CityLit Theater

IRAQ BUT FUNNY

2%

- Lookingglass Theatre

ALMOST, MAINE

2%

- Stage Coach Players

CLUE

2%

- The Rhode Center for the Arts

TITUS ANDRONICUS

2%

- Redtwist Theatre

CHICAGO COP MACBETH

1%

- The Conspirators

STILETTOS AND SUITS

1%

- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)

HAIRSPRAY

7%

Bob Knuth -- Uptown Music Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

Kevin Sherrell -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

ANGELS IN AMERICA

7%

Kevin Rolfs -- Invictus Theatre

DREAM GIRLS

5%

Russ Hoganson -- Drama Group

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

4%

Jonathan Berg-Einhorn -- Deerfield Theater

NOISES OFF!

4%

Imani McDaniels -- Theatre of Western Springs

YOU WILL GET SICK

4%

Andrew Boyce -- Steppenwolf

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Carmen Turner -- RVC Starlight Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Arabella Zurbano -- BrightSide Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Tyler McMahon -- Genesius Guild

RAGTIME

3%

Brandon Mechler -- RVC Starlight Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Tyler McMahon/Angel Noelle -- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association

MR WOLF

3%

Walt Spangler -- Steppenwolf

MR. PARKER

3%

Anna Burke -- Open Space Arts

SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN

3%

Grant Sabin -- A Red Orchid Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Mike Groark -- Stage Coach Players

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY SIDED TAVERN

3%

KC McGeorge -- Broadway Playhouse

CHICAGO

3%

Becky Meissen -- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

FROZEN

2%

Christian Fleming -- Timber Lake Playhouse

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Matthew Masino & Jon Yawn -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

MISERY

2%

Gary Dennis -- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center

MISERY

2%

Bob Knuth -- Citadel Theatre Company

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

Christian Fleming -- Timber Lake Playhouse

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

2%

Gary Dennis -- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center

BIG THE MUSICAL

2%

Bob Silton -- Big Deal Productions

THE WEDDING SINGER

10%

Aaron Hill -- RVC Starlight Theatre

RENT

9%

Daniel Melendez -- Highland Park Players

DREAM GIRLS

7%

Ron Edwards -- Drama Group

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

Quinten Harlan -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Mike Patrick -- Uptown Music Theater

HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD

5%

Gareth Fry -- Nederlander Theatre

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

5%

Cameron Griffiths -- Timber Lake Playhouse

NOT BITTER NOR SWEET

4%

Amina Gilbert -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN

4%

Angela Joy Baldessare -- A Red Orchid Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

Stephanie Farina/Sarah Ramos -- Goodman Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Amina Gilbert -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Max Thalhammer -- Music On Stage

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Kurt Ottinger -- BrightSide Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Lindsay Jones -- Drury Lane Oakbrook

IRAQ BUT FUNNY

3%

Christie Chiles Twillie -- Lookingglass Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Paul Watson -- Stage Coach Players

TITANIC

2%

Michael Daly -- Marriott Theatre

SEVEN GUITARS

2%

Warren Levon -- CityLit Theater

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

2%

Warren Levon -- CityLit Theater

MR. WOLF

2%

Josh Schmidt -- Steppenwolf Theatre Company

RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR

2%

Caleb Ramos -- Bramble Theatre Company

AMELIE

2%

Matt Reich -- Kokandy

MISERY

1%

Petter Wahlbäck -- Citadel Theatre Company

THE ANTIQUITIES

1%

Christopher Darbassie -- Goodman

DIANA: THE MUSICAL

1%

Matthew Chase -- Theo Ubique

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

Addison Cuthbertson -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Ajene Cooks -- Uptown Music Theater

RENT

4%

Abby DeNault -- Surging Films & Theatrics

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

4%

Danielle Piccolomini -- Deerfield Theater

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Allison Kraft -- Stage Coach Players

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Julianna Klecka -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Corey Mills -- Uptown Music Theater

FREAKY FRIDAY

3%

Alex Trax -- Theater for Charity

MATILDA

3%

Crystal Phillips-Pierce -- The Drama Group

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

3%

James Earl Jones II -- Marriott Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Joseph M. Fatigante -- Summer Place Theatre

SHREK

2%

RJ Cecott -- Spotlight Arts Collective

SHREK

2%

Miles Kolby Meador -- Spotlight Arts Collective

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

LaShonna Holloway-Johnson -- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Emma Jean Eastlund -- Uptown Music Theater

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Andrew Luzwick -- HOTT Productions NFP

GREASE

2%

Cierra Weaver -- RVC Starlight Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

August Forman -- Kokandy Productions

MATILDA

2%

Angel Noelle -- The Drama Group

TWIHARD: AN UNAUTHORIZED TWILIGHT PARODY MUSICAL

2%

Cosmo Coniglio -- The Apollo Theatre

FOLLIES

1%

Amy Brockman -- Wheaton Drama

THE WEDDING SINGER

1%

Julia Tassoni -- RVC Starlight

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

Whitney Willard Wilkinson -- Surging Films & Theatrics

FREAKY FRIDAY

1%

Beth Nuckols -- Theater for Charity

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Amelia Chavez -- Genesius Guild

ANGELS IN AMERICA

6%

Miguel Long -- Invictus

THE MATCHMAKER

6%

Al Katz-Mariani -- Big Deal Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Abby Naden -- Music On Stage

ANGELS IN AMERICA

5%

Anne Trodden -- Invictus Theatre

SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN

4%

Esteban Andres Cruz -- A Red Orchid Theatre

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

4%

Ann Keen -- Wheaton Drama

ANGELS IN AMERICA

3%

Nicki Rossi -- Invictus

DOUBT: A PARABLE

3%

Gina Sanfilippo -- Theatre of Western Springs

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Sara Thiel -- BrightSide Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Tyler Szarabajka -- BrightSide Theatre

NOISES OFF!

2%

Tim Feeney -- Theatre of Western Springs

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Bonnie Brewer -- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association

STILETTOS AND SUITS

2%

Khaleel Hawkins -- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)

THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION

2%

William Dick -- Northlight Theatre

THE MATCHMAKER

2%

Amy Ticho -- Big Deal Productions

THE BOOK OF WILL

2%

James Lewis -- Promethean Theatre Ensemble

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Grace Trivax -- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

2%

Micheal Kott -- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center

ASHLAND AVENUE

2%

Will Allan -- Goodman

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

2%

Ellen Daschler -- Wheaton Drama

DRACULA

2%

Greg Kolack -- BrightSide Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Kayla Connelly -- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

Blake Malley -- Playhouse 38

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

2%

Bradford Stevens -- CityLit Theater

QUEEN FOR THE DAY

2%

Dakota Hughes -- Hell In A Handbag

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL!

16%

- Timber Lake Playhouse

MARY POPPINS

16%

- RVC Starlight Theatre

CHARLOTTE'S WEB

15%

- College of Lake County

WILLY WONKA

13%

- The Theatre of Western Springs

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION

10%

- The Drama Group

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

9%

- The Theatre of Western Springs

MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

8%

- BrightSide Theatre

MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD

6%

- Chicago Children's Theatre

THE QUEEN'S MUSEUM

5%

- Citadel Theatre Company

HEART STRINGS

2%

- Filament Theatre

8%

RVC Starlight Theatre

5%

Uptown Music Theater

5%

Drama Group

5%

Invictus Theatre

5%

Steppenwolf Theatre Company

4%

Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater

4%

Marriott Theatre (Lincolnshire IL)

3%

Prairie Center for the Arts

3%

Timber Lake Playhouse

3%

The Children's Theatre of Western Springs

3%

Wheaton Drama

3%

Lazy Susan Theatre Co

3%

Stage Coach Players

2%

Goodman Theatre

2%

Chicago Shakespeare Theater

2%

A Red Orchid Theatre

2%

Summer Place Theatre

2%

HOTT Productions NFP

2%

Deerfield Theater

2%

The Theatre of Western Springs

2%

Silverstage Theatre Company

2%

Music On Stage

2%

Kokandy Productions

1%

Big Noise Theatre

1%

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association

