Review: BRAM STOKER'S DRACULA at BrightSide Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Listen to them, the children of the night. What music they make.” A classic line uttered by one of the most classic of villains. The current production at BrightSide Theatre in Naperville at Meiley-Swallow Hall is Steven Dietz’ Dracula. Adapted from Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel, it closely follows the plot of the book chronicling the Count’s journey to England, his stalking of two young women and the pursuit (and eventual defeat) by the heroines’ suitors and associates to destroy him.

The story opens with Renfield (masterfully portrayed by Greg Kolack) sitting in a chair talking to the audience. At the end of this monologue, Renfield is now the unhinged character everyone knows. The two young woman who are pursued, Lucy (Julia Hope Budd) and her friend Mina (Caitlin Wolfe in her BrightSide debut), discuss love and men. Lucy has fallen for Dr. Seward (Adam Boczar), a psychologist. Mina is engaged to Jonathan Harker (Brady McNeil in his BrightSide debut) who is out of the country conducting business with the Count. Mina notices that Lucy begins to sleepwalk and acts ill. She asks Seward to diagnose Lucy which he is unable to do but notices a blood mark from a kiss on her neck. He contacts his old professor Dr. Van Helsing (Mike Boyna in his BrightSide debut), a philosophy teacher and also researches unexplainable and supernatural illnesses. Van Helsing arrives and immediately recognizes the marks as vampire bites. Seward visits Lucy again where she attempts to seduce him as the vampire side of her is taking over. As Lucy is preparing to kiss him and drain his blood, Van Helsing enters and saves him. He now explains to Seward what is happening to her. They know they must destroy her and destroy the Count. Thus begins the journey to find the source of evil and to destroy it before it destroys other lives. The Count (portrayed by Danny Parrot in his mesmerizing BrightSide debut) commands people to do his bidding, drain them of their blood and will also murder a loyal follower. There are moments of visual gore which make the audience gasp. This is Dracula and certain aspects of the story are to be expected. Director Jay Fontanetta gives the Gothic tale a mixture of humor, sensuality and horror. The set, designed by him and Jeff Sand, along with Kurt Ottinger’s lighting and sound design, add to the creepiness of the story.

The beginning of the story begins with Renfield describing Bram Stoker. At the end of the curtain call, Renfield again addresses the audience with remarks about the dark images that everyone possesses. It is chilling and very effective. As a cautionary note, I would not bring anyone under the age of 18. The production runs through November 3. This is the play to see for the Halloween season. Walking out of the theater in the darkness of night, you will find yourself looking over your shoulder every now and then. You’ve been warned.

Comments